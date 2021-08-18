Anything less than a comprehensive series win for India would be a shock result: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman feels England will not be able to make a strong comeback in the five-match Test series against India. He thinks that any result other than a big series win for India would be a huge upset.

India thumped England by 151 runs at Lord's as the hosts' batting capitulated in the last two sessions of the Test. VVS Laxman feels that aside from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, no other England batsman has shown a good application at the crease.

In his column for the Times of India, VVS Laxman expressed his opinion after India's brilliant victory at Lord's.

"As brilliantly as Joe Root played in the first innings, he is practically waging a lone battle. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no one inspires any hope, and I fear it could be a long three Tests ahead for the home side. From here on, I’d regard anything less than a comprehensive series win for India as a shock result," VVS Laxman stated.

Pujara, Rahane's return to form will increase England's worries: VVS Laxman

Lots of fingers were raised on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's worrying form before the Lord's Test. However, in the second innings, the experienced duo showed glimpses of being back to their best.

Pujara scored a well-made 45 while Rahane made a fine 61 to take India out of a situation from which they could have been in deep trouble. VVS Laxman reckons this would only increase England's problems as practically all Indian batsmen are now in form.

"When the occasion so demanded in the second innings, the seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hinted at a return to their best rhythm, which will further exacerbate England’s worries," VVS Laxman concluded.

The third Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds from August 25th.

