"Apna hi ghar samjho!" - Rawalpindi crowd extends warm welcome to Usman Khawaja 

Australian batter Usman Khawaja received a rousing reception on his return to Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Friday. The first Test between Australia and Pakistan is being played at the venue. The 35-year-old Khawaja was born in Islamabad, which is about 30 kilometres from Rawalpindi.

The left-handed batter moved to Australia at the age of five, and has gone on to represent the land Down Under across all three formats. With Australia returning to Pakistan after 24 years, Khwaja has received the opportunity to visit his roots as an established player.

The left-handed batter made it to the squad for the tour of Pakistan after an exceptional outing in Sydney against England. Playing his first Test in nearly two years, Khwaja came in for Marcus Harris and scored centuries in both innings. However, the visitors narrowly held on to a draw.

Coming to the ongoing tour, with PCB allowed 100% spectators, fans have got a chance to see Usman Khawaja in action. A few fans in the stands were seen holding a banner with a caption reading "Usman Khawaja, apna hi ghar samjho!" (Think of it as your own home).

Several more banners were on display that suggested Australia should tour Pakistan more often. Another fan thanked Australia captain Pat Cummins for touring the Asian nation.

Cummins lost the toss in his first overseas Test as captain as the visitors fielded first on Day 1 of the first Test. Australia were made to toil hard on a surface that offered minimal assistance for pacers.

"Can't wait to get out there" - Usman Khawaja on the eve of first Test

Meanwhile, Usman Khwaja posted an image of himself playing at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at the age of five. He expressed his delight at getting the chance to return back to the stadium after 30 long years. The Queensland player wrote:

"Taken over 30 years ago, two weeks before we left for Australia. Me playing a shot on the old Rawalpindi ground (practice wickets). Who would have thought that I'd be back here for the green and gold. Can't wait to get back out there,"

Meanwhile, Pakistan are in a comfortable position on Day 1, reaching 184-1 after 63 overs of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Cummins had to turn to his part-time spin bowling options Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne searching for a wicket. Imam-ul-Haq (96*) is on the cusp of his maiden Test hundred, with the Azhar Ali (39*) looking resilient at the other end.

Edited by Bhargav