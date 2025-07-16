"Approving his call and changing the ball was a mistake" - Former India batter's massive take on Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has slammed India pacer Mohammed Siraj for his idea of changing the ball during England’s first innings after the visitors lost by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how Jasprit Bumrah was dominating the ball with three quick wickets before the momentum shifted in favor of England.

Ad

The remarks came as Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse scored half-centuries. The duo shared an 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket following the unnecessary move.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mohammad Kaif said:

“5:45 – Siraj is always emotional, so I think approving his call and changing the ball [was a mistake]. When the ball got changed, it didn’t move.”

The 44-year-old added that India captain Shubman Gill’s aggressive gesture towards Zak Crawley and Nitish Reddy giving a send-off to the England opener backfired for the tourists in the Test match. He continued:

Ad

Trending

“00:18 – If Crawley hadn’t got out on Day 3, he could’ve got dismissed on the next day. Was he in good form? It was a loss for us. Gill lost his cool, Siraj joined him and then Reddy celebrated after getting him out. You can show aggression but you need to do that at the right time. They didn’t choose the right time.”

Ad

Ad

“Hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him” – Mohammad Kaif’s stunning remarks on England's short-ball outburst against India's ace pacer

Mohammad Kaif has further claimed that Ben Stokes-led England plotted against World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah while he was batting with a short-ball ploy on the fifth and final day of the Test match. He said in the same video:

Ad

“11:15 – Stokes and Archer planned to bowl bouncers against Bumrah. If he doesn’t get out, hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him. This stays in the mind of bowlers to injure the main bowler, whom our batters find tough to bat against. This was the plan, which worked later (to get him out).”

Notably, Bumrah faced 54 deliveries before departing for five runs in the second innings. The hosts had to wait for 22 overs to break the ninth-wicket partnership between him and Ravindra Jadeja before defeating India in the third Test to go 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. The fourth Test between the two teams will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from June 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news