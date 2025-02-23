"Are you even a host country then" - Pakistan traveling to Dubai for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match sparks hilarious reactions on social media

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in match number 5 of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. While the Men in Green are the hosts of the ICC event, the India-Pakistan clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Following India's refusal to tour their neighboring country citing security reasons, all the games featuring India were shifted to Dubai. Pakistan having to travel to a different country to play a Champions Trophy 2025 match despite being the hosts sparked hilarious reactions on social media platform X.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some Indian fans took the opportunity to troll Pakistan, pointing out that the hosts themselves don't get to play all their games on home soil.

"Imagine having to travel to another country to play as THE host," commented a fan.

"Pakistan be like; host country hone ke bawajud bhi travel krna pad raha hai [Despite being the hosts we have to travel]," remarked another.

Ad

"Host country travels to another country to play against a country that dint want to travel to the host country. Are you even a host country then," commented yet another.

The India-Pakistan clash is of utmost importance for Mohammad Rizwan and Co. Pakistan must win this encounter to remain in contention for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. They find themselves in a do-or-die situation courtesy of a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match.

Ad

"Adjusting to a slow pitch will be difficult for them" - Harbhajan Singh highlights why Pakistan could struggle in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked the Rohit Sharma-led side as the favorites for their upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan. The 44-year-old opined that Pakistan might find it tough to adjust to the slow wicket in Dubai.

Ad

He pointed out that India, on the other hand, have experience of playing on the surface as they claimed a six-wicket win over Bangladesh at the same venue. Speaking to news agency ANI, Harbhajan said (quoted by NDTV):

"India are favourites because their batting and bowling both are good, and also they won their last match here [Dubai], and with that experience, they will move forward. Whereas Pakistan has come to Dubai after losing in Pakistan, and they have played on better pitches, but here they will get a little slow pitch, and adjusting to a slow pitch will be difficult for them. India is the favourite in my point of view, and India will win this match because India's team is the best."

It is worth mentioning that India and Pakistan have played two ODIs in Dubai so far, with India winning both of those fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback