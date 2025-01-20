"Are you going to pick someone based on one Vijay Hazare performance?" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair's non-selection for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Karun Nair for his 'outstanding' performances in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. However, he opined that the Vidarbha batter couldn't have been picked in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad based on performances in just one tournament.

The selectors recently picked a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy to be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 onwards. Despite many experts asking for Nair's inclusion, the right-handed batter failed to make the side.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator questioned whether Nair should have been picked at the expense of the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in India's Champions Trophy squad just because he had a great run in one season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"There is an ongoing crusade that Karun Nair should have been in the team. Since he has scored so many runs, he said he is not knocking at the door but just breaking it down. I saw somewhere where it was said that KL Rahul should be dropped. He has an average of 58 at Nos. 4 and 5. He played well in the World Cup," he said (4:25).

"Someone said Shubman Gill should be dropped. It's a joke going on that someone who has been performing consistently should be kicked out and someone else should be brought in. Karun Nair's one-year Vijay Hazare performance has been outstanding. Such performances should definitely be noticed but are you going to pick someone based on one Vijay Hazare performance? Will it be right as it's just one tournament?" Chopra added.

Karun Nair has represented India in just two ODIs, aggregating 46 runs at an average of 23.00. He has been more successful in Tests, amassing 374 runs, including an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai, at an average of 62.33 in seven innings.

"2024-25 has been exceptional" - Aakash Chopra on Karun Nair's numbers in the last few seasons of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun Nair has scored 3,128 runs at an average of 41.15 in 97 List A innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reflected on Karun Nair's numbers in the last few seasons of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He acknowledged that the 33-year-old was 'exceptional' in Vidarbha's run to the final this year.

"I tried to find out how his numbers have been. 2024-25 has been exceptional. He has scored 779 runs in nine matches at an average of 389.50, in which he has struck five centuries. He took the team to the final," he said (5:20).

However, the former India opener added that Nair had decent numbers in 2023-2024 but couldn't play for Karnataka in 2022-23 and had to move to Vidarbha.

"However, how was his 2023-2024? He scored 230 runs in seven innings, which is okay. He has a good average of 46.00, as he remained not out twice. He wasn't there at all in 2022-23 as he got dropped from Karnataka. He had almost left cricket but the family asked him to play by going to a different place and finding new pastures," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Karun Nair scored only 79 runs at an average of 19.75 in five matches for Karnataka in 2021-22. While acknowledging that anyone can have a bad season, he added that the former Karnataka player hasn't been scoring centuries season after season and that the selectors made the right call as selection doesn't happen by popular vote.

