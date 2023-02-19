"Are kya kru me tera"- Top 10 funny memes after KL Rahul fails miserably in 2nd Test against Australia in Delhi

Team India's vice-captain KL Rahul once again failed to impress with the bat in the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Despite his struggles in the top order, India managed to defeat their opponents by six wickets on Day 3 (Sunday) after clinical performances from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel.

In the first innings, KL Rahul (17 off 41 balls) began steadily and put on a 46-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma. However, he failed to build on his start and departed without playing a substantial knock. Rahul (1) walked back to the pavilion in the second over during the second innings on Sunday in a tricky chase of 115.

Across his last six matches, Rahul has scored only 175 runs at a poor average of 15.90. Fans were extremely disappointed after witnessing the continuous failures of the Indian vice-captain in the recent past in Test cricket. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Sagar @sagarcasm KL Rahul in test team KL Rahul in test team https://t.co/PhA8tPGwk8

Avinash @imavinashvk KL Rahul had already given us a hint. Only if we knew what he was talking about. KL Rahul had already given us a hint. Only if we knew what he was talking about. https://t.co/fqBxxPPztg

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9

#INDvAUS Sunil Shetty when KL Rahul returns home after Australia series! Sunil Shetty when KL Rahul returns home after Australia series!#INDvAUS https://t.co/gBoopxEP6S

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja KL Rahul in Indian team KL Rahul in Indian team https://t.co/ABHG6eLUY1

Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna #BGT2023 Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw watching KL Rahul heading towards pavallion after scoring brilliant 1 in 3 balls #INDvAUS Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw watching KL Rahul heading towards pavallion after scoring brilliant 1 in 3 balls #INDvAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/TAfwfJFYAV

"His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys"- Venkatesh Prasad criticizes team management and selectors for backing KL Rahul continuously

Former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad dished out strong criticism of Indian selectors and team management for including KL Rahul in the team even after his underwhelming performances in the recent past. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Venkatesh Prasad wrote:

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with the rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in at least the last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average.”

“His inclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+, Mayank has 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz's never ending wait.. Many domestic performances are constantly ignored.”

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont I have a lot of regard for KL Rahul’s talent and ability, but sadly his performances have been well below par. A test average of 34 after 46 tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. Especially..cont And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa… And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is …. twitter.com/venkateshprasa…

Do you think India should drop KL Rahul for the 3rd Test against Australia in Indore? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes