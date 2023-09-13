"Are you out of your mind?"- Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan fans for claiming India tried to lose against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar questioned the Pakistan fans for thinking that Team India was purposely trying to lose the game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Colombo.

Pakistan had suffered a massive defeat by 228 runs against India and needed the Men in Blue to beat Sri Lanka so that their clash against the Lankans would become a virtual knockout. However, when India were bowled out for 213, many fans claimed that it was a fixed game to see Pakistan out of the Asia Cup final race.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar slammed these claims and lauded both India and Sri Lanka for showing a great fight. He said:

"What has happened to people? They are saying that India is losing to Sri Lanka purposely and there are memes made on it. Are you out of your mind? Didn't you see how well Asalanka and Wellalage bowled? Why will they want to lose so that Pakistan goes out? They wanted to go to the final and gave it their all in the field."

Akhtar claimed that Pakistan couldn't show the fight that India and Sri Lanka showed in their game. He added:

"Look at the fight India gave in the field by Bumrah and others. Look at the fight that young Wellalage gave, the 20-year-old kid with both bat and ball. We didn't see such fight from our players, but they aren't to be blamed either. When was the last time we played 25-30 ODIs in a year?"

India gave their heart out in the field: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar hailed India for the way they made a roaring comeback with the ball and bowled out Sri Lanka for 172 to win the game by 41 runs. He credited all the bowlers for their important contributions in the eventual result.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"India gave their heart out in the field. Just loved the way each bowler showed the fight, be it Kuldeep, Bumrah, Hardik, Siraj and even Jadeja. He contributes with bat, ball and also in the field."

Pakistan and Sri Lanka's game on Thursday, September 14, could be another thriller that goes down to the wire, especially with a place in the Asia Cup final at stake.