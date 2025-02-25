“Are they not paid enough?” - Former batter’s brutal attack on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former cricketer Javed Miandad questioned the Pakistan team's professionalism and ability to turn up in big matches and tournaments after a tame six-wicket loss to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Green were far behind across all departments at the Dubai International Stadium as they exited the tournament in the group stage itself.

Ad

Pakistan began their campaign on a woeful note by losing to New Zealand in Karachi. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side was no match for the well-honed Indian setup, as they struggled to put up 241 on the board, and failed to make an impact with the ball too.

A severe backlash has transpired since the defeat, with fans and pundits exasperated with the team's consistent failures at the highest level. Before the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan had horrid campaigns in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Trending

Even in red-ball cricket, they are battling an all-time low after finishing at the bottom of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC).

Miandad opined that blaming the off-field elements is a futile exercise since the players are struggling to have a say on the ground.

"It is useless blaming the system, selectors and all that. Question is are these selected players short on anything? Does not the PCB take care of them? Are they not paid enough? So where is the passion and fire and professionalism to perform in big matches and tournaments," Miandad told PTI (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

The same core of players had recorded a series win in Australia and South Africa before the Champions Trophy 2025 but struggled in the home tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand. The white-ball team has had an erratic phase of late after Gary Kirsten left his role as head coach after the T20 World Cup, and now have Aaqib Javed as the interim coach.

"Truth is our players were under pressure even before the match began" - Javed Miandad on Pakistan's mentality

Pakistan came into the contest as underdogs, given that their last ODI win over India came in 2017. Since then, India have emerged as the winner in dominating fashion regularly, and the trend continued in the 2025 Champions Trophy too.

Ad

Miandad remarked that pressure played a huge role in Pakistan's poor performance against their arch-rivals.

"Truth is our players were under pressure even before the match began. Look at their body language, not one of them appeared to be in a mood to dominate Indian bowlers," Miandad said.

Pakistan's elimination was confirmed after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. The Men in Green have one final fixture remaining in the campaign, scheduled for Thursday, February 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback