"Are they really going to leave out their greatest match-winner?" - Former England captain's huge take on Jasprit Bumrah amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 27, 2025 07:23 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah was off-color with the ball in the first innings at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Former England captain Nasser Hussain pondered India's handling of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management if they save the ongoing fourth Test against England at Manchester. The 31-year-old was set to play in only three out of the five Tests as per pre-series plans.

However, with India trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five affair and the fourth Test potentially ending in a draw, the series could still be alive heading into the final Test at the Oval. As things stand, the visitors are 174/2 in their second innings in the Manchester Test, trailing England by 137 runs.

Talking about Bumrah's participation in the Oval Test in his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain wrote:

"If they escape Manchester only 2–1 down, are they really going to leave out their greatest match-winner with the ball? People are saying that India have lost the two games Bumrah has played in and won the one he missed, with Siraj and Akash Deep bowling India to victory in the second Test at Edgbaston."
He added:

"But there are a lot of things that go into losing a game of cricket, and I don't think you can honestly say Bumrah's bowling was one of the causes of the tourists' defeats at Headingley and Lord's."

Bumrah has enjoyed an excellent series thus far, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls. However, India's lone win in the series came in his absence at Edgbaston by a massive 336 runs.

"For the first time I can remember, Bumrah didn't make the best use of the new ball" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain believes Jasprit Bumrah struggled with the new ball for the first time in a long while in the first innings of the ongoing Manchester Test. The champion pacer conceded over 100 runs for the first time in his Test career, finishing with figures of 2/112 in 33 overs.

His inept showing played a massive role in England piling on a mammoth 669 on the board.

"It's true that in this match, for the first time I can remember, Bumrah didn't make the best use of the new ball, bowling too straight at Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, when a fifth- or sixth-stump line is where you want to aim against these England batters," wrote Hussain (via the aforementioned source).
"And, of course, the stat doing the rounds was that Bumrah had conceded 100 in a Test innings for the first time, in what is his 48th Test. You don't stop being a champion bowler overnight, and India will just be hoping they're forced into a difficult decision come The Oval," he added.

Hussain concluded:

"Ideally, they bring in fresh legs, because it's been a gruelling five-match series, with each of the games so far going to the last day, and the pitches offering the bowlers precious little all the way through. But are you honestly saying you're not going to try to get one final game out of your strike bowler?"

Bumrah boasts an incredible Test record with 219 wickets at an average of under 20 in 48 matches.

