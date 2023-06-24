"Are you scared of Rashid Khan?" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's unwillingness to play World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Chennai

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly requested interchanging venues for two of their group-stage matches of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are expected to face Australia in Bangalore on October 20, and Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23. According to reports, PCB doesn't want the Men in Green to play Afghanistan on a turning track, which is why they are keen to swap the venues of the aforementioned fixtures.

Reacting to the same, former spinner Danish Kaneria questioned Pakistan's tactics, suggesting that the side were scared of Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan spinners.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria remarked:

"Pakistan have refused to face Afghanistan in Chennai. I don't understand this behaviour. They don't want to pay in Chennai because of the turning track. Are you scared of Rashid Khan and other Afghan spinners? Do they feel that they will not be able to succeed against them on that wicket? There was absolutely no reason to make such a request."

It is worth mentioning that, as per recent reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have declined PCB's request.

"Don't know if this is to stay in the news or if there is a different purpose" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's tactics ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Danish Kaneria further pointed out how there were reports of former PCB chairman Najam Sethi being apprehensive about the Pakistan team visiting Ahmedabad for their ICC World Cup 2023 clash against India.

According to Cricbuzz, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 in a group match. Kaneria opined that Babar Azam and Co. should definitely play at the iconic venue, adding:

"Pakistan have kept on doing strange things. I don't know if this is to stay in the news or if there is a different purpose. The PCB has refused to play against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the biggest stadium. More people can come and enjoy the game there. It is an amazing ground and has world-class facilities."

Prior to the ICC World Cup 2023, India and Pakistan will face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The continental tournament is slated to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.

Poll : 0 votes