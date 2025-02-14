"Are we winning a Champions Trophy with this funny team?" - Fans react after Pakistan lose to New Zealand by 5 wickets in ODI tri-series final

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan lost to New Zealand by five wickets in the ODI tri-series final in Karachi on Friday, February 14. The Men in Green failed to defend 242 heading into the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Chasing 243, the Kiwis achieved the target in 45.2 overs. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham chipped in with 57 and 56, respectively. Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips contributed with 48, 34, and 20*, respectively. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging two wickets in his eight overs.

Fans on X trolled Pakistan for their poor showing in the tri-series final. One user wrote:

"They deserved, pathetic batting and bowling by Pak."

Another user wrote:

"Are we winning a champions trophy with this funny team?"

A third user added:

"Disappointing Performance by Pakistan."

Here are a few more reactions:

New Zealand bundled out Pakistan for 242 in ODI tri-series final

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 242 in 49.3 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman chipped in with 46 and 45, respectively. Tayyab Tahir, Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf also contributed with 38, 29 and 22, respectively.

Will O'Rourke emerged as the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand, picking up four scalps. Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell also bagged two wickets apiece.

This was Pakistan's second loss in as many outings against the Blackcaps in the series. They lost their previous game by 78 runs when the visitors bundled out the Men in Green for 252 in a 331-run chase.

With the loss, Mohammad Rizwan failed to continue his dream run as ODI skipper after three consecutive series wins against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa last year.

Defending champions Pakistan will face off against New Zealand again in the Champions Trophy in their opening game at the same venue on Wednesday, February 19. They will then face off against India in a high-voltage clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

Click here to check out the full PAK vs NZ tri-series scorecard.

