“Arey, this is what I’m talking about, yaar” - Rohit Sharma’s strong statement after scoring 32nd hundred in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

India captain Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant ton in the second ODI between the hosts and England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. His 119-run knock off just 90 deliveries helped the Men in Blue win the game by four wickets.

After his match-winning century, which would have eased some of the pressure he has been under recently, Rohit Sharma spoke about his immense expreience in the game and understanding what was required of him. In a video posted by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, the 37-year-old said:

"Arey, this is what I'm talking about, yaar. I mean, look, when people have played for a number of years, and scored so many runs over the years, that means something. I have played this game for a long time now, and I understand what is required of me."

"It's just about going out there and doing your things, and what I did today was one of my things. In my mind, it was just about doing the things that I do, bat the way I do, try and bat the way I do. Like I said, I have been here long enough, so one or two knocks is not going to change my mind," he added.

Rohit Sharma's knock included 12 fours and seven sixes, which helped India scale down the target of 305 in just 44.3 overs. He was also named the Player of the Match as the hosts clinched the series with one game to spare.

Rohit Sharma talks about mindset after scoring 32nd ODI ton amid severe criticism owing to his recent form

Rohit Sharma was not in the best of form heading into the second ODI against England. The right-hander had a forgettable Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series and was severly criticised for his poor display with the bat.

However, he has now hit back with his 32nd ODI hundred, which is also a timely return to form with the 2025 Champions Trophy around the corner. Talking in the same video, Rohit Sharma mentioned that giving it your best shot is all that matters.

"But, just another day in the office. We need to do our job, okay? Our job is to just go out there and play the game. As long as you go out there, and you know that today, when you go to bed, you know that you have given your best, that is what matters," he said.

Speaking more about his mindset, the Indian skipper pointed out the importance of clarity in achieving success.

"Every time I walk on to the pitch, walk on to play the game, I want to try and do well," he said. "Sometimes it happens, sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear what I want to do, that's all that matters, nothing else matters."

"When you have scored so many runs, you have done something, right? And you just need to get back to that, that mindset of, you know, how to get runs, how to score runs. It sounds very simple, but it is quite difficult. But in my mind, it was just about enjoying. And that is what we play the sport for, to enjoy the game more than anything else," Rohit Sharma concluded.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesady, October 12, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

