Arjun Tendulkar smashes century on Ranji Trophy debut, joins Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list

Goa all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar has joined his father Sachin Tendulkar on the elite list of cricketers who have scored a century on their first-class debuts. The left-hander scored a hundred for Goa against Rajasthan in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Goa Cricket Association Academy on Wednesday, December 14.

Coming in at No. 7, he shared a crucial partnership with Suyash Prabhudessai for the sixth wicket to recover his team from 201/5.

It’s worth mentioning that Sachin scored a century on his Mumbai (then Bombay) debut against Gujarat at Wankhede Stadium on December 11, 1988.

2022 December - Arjun Tendulkar scored his hundred on Ranji debut.

Arjun was previously named in Mumbai’s Ranji squad but wasn’t considered in the playing XI throughout last season.

The left-arm seamer recently scalped eight wickets for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, besides remaining not out on all three occasions. He also picked up 10 wickets in seven matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Arjun Tendulkar retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023

Arjun Tendulkar has been retained by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. He was first bought by the franchise in 2021 but has yet to make his debut in the T20 league. He will look to deliver for Goa in the ongoing Ranji Trophy to strengthen his chances of making his MI debut in IPL 2023.

Arjun Tendulkar hits a century against Rajasthan in the first match of Ranji Trophy 2022, coming in at number 7.

In a recent press conference, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan called Arjun a hardworking kid who needs to prove himself. He said:

“I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade. He is a hardworking kid, keen on learning, it’s an exciting part. The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar’s son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, and the environment of the team will help him. It will help him become a good cricketer.”

MI current squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, and Akash Madhwal.

Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore

Overseas slots remaining: Three

