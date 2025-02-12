Arshdeep Singh dismisses both England openers to strike twice in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 [Watch]

Arshdeep Singh helped India bounce back with the ball after a solid start from England in the ongoing third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. He dismissed Ben Duckett for 34 runs off 22 balls as the tourists lost their first wicket for 60 runs.

The left-arm pacer removed Phil Salt in his next over, leaving England at 80/2 in a 357-run chase.

Duckett’s dismissal came in the seventh over of England’s run chase. Arshdeep bowled a slower delivery and the southpaw went for a big shot without using his feet. The ball went high up in the sky and India captain Rohit Sharma completed the catch at mid-off. This was the second consecutive slower delivery from Arshdeep in the over.

With the dismissal, Arshdeep had the last laugh after Duckett smacked him for four back-to-back boundaries in his previous over.

In the ninth over, the pacer stuck with the slower delivery. Salt attempted an uppercut but ended up playing it straight to Axar Patel at point.

Arshdeep Singh was playing his first ODI since the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year. The youngster remains crucial for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He will look to deliver in the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the 50-over tournament due to a back injury.

Arshdeep Singh strikes twice; India aim to complete a 3-0 whitewash against England in ODI series

A clinical bowling display from Arshdeep Singh in the third ODI against England has ensured India stay favorites for a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match series.

Batting first, the hosts were bundled out for 356 in their allotted 50 overs. Shubman Gill smashed 112 runs off 102 balls, including three sixes and 14 boundaries. This was his seventh ODI ton and sixth in competitive cricket at the venue.

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also chipped in with 78 (64), 52 (55) and 40 (29), respectively. Adil Rashid emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, picking up four wickets for 64 runs in his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Mark Wood bagged two wickets.

At the time of writing, the tourists are at 89/2 after 11 overs, with Joe Root and Tom Banton at the crease.

Follow the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live score and updates here.

