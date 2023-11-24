Arshdeep Singh poses with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi after the trio got out for a duck in 1st IND vs AUS T20I in Vizag 

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh recently posed with teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi after the T20I series opener against Australia on November 23. The trio had disappointing outings with the bat in the match as they departed without disturbing the scorers.

It was worse for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh as they departed for a diamond duck, while Ravi Bishnoi walked back to the pavilion after a golden duck.

Australia batted first in the contest on Thursday in Vizag and notched up a mammoth total of 208/3 on the back of a 47-ball century for Josh Inglis. India then lost Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket early in the steep chase after a poor call from his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, resulted in a runout.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan put on a 112-run partnership and steered the hosts towards home. However, Australian bowlers dismissed both of them in the second half of the innings to give a hint of chance to their side.

Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh got run out on the fourth and fifth balls of the final over, sacrificing their wickets to keep Rinku Singh on the strike. Their sacrifice did not go in vain, as India won the match eventually.

On Friday, Arshdeep took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself along with Bishnoi and Gaikwad. He added interesting emojis depicting their batting stats in the 1st T20I.

Arshdeep's latest Instagram story.

"His finish was very ordinary"- Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's spell in death overs during 1st T20I

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the first T20I between India and Australia. Analyzing the hosts' bowling performance, he opined that Arshdeep Singh started well with the new ball but was ordinary in the slog overs. Chopra said:

"Arshdeep Singh started extremely well but his finish was very ordinary. His two overs in the end might have gone for nearly 30-40 runs because he had conceded only seven runs in his first two overs."

He reserved special praise for Mukesh Kumar, saying:

"Mukesh Kumar was the best bowler in the entire match. He conceded five runs in the last over which had seven balls - a no-ball and a free hit - but despite that, only five runs. The way he was bowling yorkers consistently at the right spot, it seemed like it was a machine."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above?