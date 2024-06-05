Arshdeep Singh repeats feat from 2022, dismisses both openers in India’s opening match of 2024 T20 World Cup

Arshdeep Singh delivered for India in their opening 2024 T20 World Cup match against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 5). Arshdeep dismissed Irish openers Andrew Balbirnie (5 runs off 10 balls) and skipper Paul Stirling (2 off six deliveries) in his second over.

Stirling played it straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The left-arm pacer then cleaned up Balbirnie with a ripper.

Watch the wickets below:

With the two wickets, Arshdeep repeated his heroics from the 2022 T20 World Cup. He had sent back Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (4 off 12) and Babar Azam (golden duck). The Men in Blue won that game by four wickets.

Watch the dismissals here:

Arshdeep also finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 25-year-old had picked up 10 wickets from six games as India reached the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions England.

The Punjab Kings bowler recently scalped 19 wickets in 14 games at IPL 2024. He will now be keen to repeat his 2022 T20WC heroics in the ongoing edition of the ICC showpiece event.

"My preference alongside Bumrah in the death is Arshdeep" - RP Singh backs Arshdeep Singh to deliver in death overs in T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer RP Singh recently picked Arshdeep Singh as his second preference for the death bowling option alongside Jasprit Bumrah. The cricketer-turned-commentator said (via PTI):

"Death bowling is really important in T20 cricket. My preference alongside Bumrah in the death is Arshdeep over Siraj because of the variations he has. I think Siraj can be impactful in a game when he is bowling with the new ball. Otherwise, it should be Bumrah and Arshdeep."

RP Singh, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup with India, also reckoned that Arshdeep will succeed against right-handers. He said:

"Left-arm pacers are always an advantage, especially against right-handed batters. It is not like two or more left-arm seamers can't play together. Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, and I have played in multiple games together."

