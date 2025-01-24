Arshdeep Singh three wickets away from becoming first Indian bowler to achieve massive feat during IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Team India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was one of the star performers as the hosts hammered England by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. The pacer dismissed Phil Salt (0) in the first over of the match with a short of length ball and then had Ben Duckett (4) caught off the leading edge.

Arshdeep ended excellent figures of 2-17 from his four overs, which included as many as 14 dot balls. With the two scalps, the left-arm seamer also became Team India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. He now has 97 wickets from 61 matches at an average of 17.90 and an economy rate of 8.24. The pacer has a superb strike rate of 13 and has picked up two four-wicket hauls, with a best of 4-9.

Arshdeep can again create history during the ongoing India vs England T20I series. He needs only three wickets to become the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20Is. Among Indians, leggie Yuzvendra Chahal is second on the list, with 96 wickets from 80 matches. Hardik Pandya has 91 scalps from 110 games, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90 from 87 and Jasprit Bumrah 89 from 70 matches.

Arshdeep Singh on verge of becoming 21st bowler with 100 T20I wickets

If Arshdeep picks up three more wickets during the ongoing series against England, he will become the 21st bowler in world cricket to pick up 100 or more wickets in the T20I format. New Zealand's right-arm pacer Tim Southee is currently the leading wicket-taker in the format. In 126 matches he has claimed 164 scalps at an average of 22.38 and an economy rate of 8, with two five-fers to his credit.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is second on the list with 161 wickets from only 96 matches at an average of 13.80 and an economy rate of 6.08. The 26-year-old has two five-wicket hauls as many as eight four-fers to his name in the format. Shakib Al Hasan (149), Ish Sodhi (138) and Mustafizur Rahman (132) complete the top five list of bowlers with most wickets in the T20I format.

Wanindu Hasaranga (131), Mark Adair (127), Adil Rashid (127), Mitchell Santner (120), Henry Ssenyondo (118), Shem Ngoche (117), Adam Zampa (117), Ehsan Khan (114), Bilal Khan (110), Haris Rauf (110), Sandeep Lamichhane (108), Chris Jordan (108), Lasith Malinga (107), Shadab Khan (107) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (100) are the other bowlers with 100 or more T20I scalps.

