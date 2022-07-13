"As a bowler, it is quite scary to think where the game is headed" - R Ashwin on the emergence of England's "Bazball" approach

Team India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin believes England's revamped template in Test cricket is not sustainable in the long run.

The Ben Stokes-led side have embraced an aggressive brand of cricket envisioned by head coach Brendon McCullum, and have successfully secured notable results as well.

England began their home summer with a 3-0 rout of New Zealand, and then followed it up with a record win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test. The side have chased successfully in all of their wins with positive cricket being at the forefront.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Crazy and unbelievable cricket from England. The first team in Test history to chase 250+ targets in four consecutive matches. 277, 296, 299 against New Zealand and now 378 against India. #BazBall Crazy and unbelievable cricket from England. The first team in Test history to chase 250+ targets in four consecutive matches. 277, 296, 299 against New Zealand and now 378 against India. #BazBall

Noting that the conditions in England helped them execute an aggressive brand of cricket, Ashwin said on the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast:

"It was amazing to watch, but as a bowler, it is quite scary to think where the game is headed. I definitely think the ball and the pitches have a role to play in how England are playing, permitting a certain brand of cricket."

One of the biggest questions over England's new model is its execution and sustainability in overseas conditions. The Ben Stokes-led side have been met with good batting surfaces en route to their wins so far at home.

It has to be seen whether they can replicate the same on deteriorating surfaces, especially in the subcontinent.

Ashwin did not avail the chance to counter the new-look English side after not being named in the playing XI for the Edgbaston Test.

"I think we need to be careful about this brand of cricket being the way forward" - R Ashwin

Test cricket has seen a glacial-like evolution in its long history, but the emergence of "Bazball" comes arguably as an unexpected shift in momentum.

Teams will have to deploy different tactics to counter the onslaught, effectively changing the entire way the format is played.

Crikipidea @crikipidea



Full Episode Link:

youtu.be/D7bmbbdEz2Y A Cricket Masterclass by R Ashwin. @ashwinravi99 talks Bazball, Reverse Sweeps, Negative Line & more in this enlightening episode, sure to be a treat for all pure cricket lovers!Full Episode Link: A Cricket Masterclass by R Ashwin. @ashwinravi99 talks Bazball, Reverse Sweeps, Negative Line & more in this enlightening episode, sure to be a treat for all pure cricket lovers! 🔥🔥Full Episode Link:▶️ youtu.be/D7bmbbdEz2Y https://t.co/xqjuEA3Ef1

Expressing concerns about the impact "Bazball" could have on Test cricket, Ashwin said:

"I think we need to be careful about this brand of cricket being the way forward. Test cricket has been the same for hundreds of years and there will be games and series that are played like that. Whether it's the same brand of cricket you play all along is very debatable."

England will have yet another chance to execute "Bazball" when they host South Africa later this month. The two sides will compete in an all-format tour, which includes a three-match Test series.

