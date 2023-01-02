"As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them" - Ramiz Raja on Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis' departure from coaching unit in 2021 

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja commented on the controversial departures of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis from the coaching staff mere days prior to the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. Misbah and Waqar were employed as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. The duo were replaced by Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach) and Abdul Razzaq (bowling coach).

Raja's tenure as PCB chairman recently came to an end following the team's 3-0 Test series defeat against England at home.

A 14-member panel comprising former chairman Najam Sethi has been appointed on an interim basis. Raja has been quite vocal about the manner of his dismissal as well.

While addressing the exits of Misbah and Younis right at the start of his term as chairman, Raja said on Samaa TV:

“They received their full payments for two years. They were given full respect. As a chairman, it was my right to dismiss them. Even now, they are talking about removing Saqlain Mushtaq and replacing him with Mickey Arthur. I made contracts in such a way that I didn't want the board to be left with a coaching setup for three years.”

Saqlain is expected to leave his role as head coach following the ongoing Test series against New Zealand. Sethi reportedly favors the prospect of having a foreign coach and prefers Mickey Arthur, having worked with the South African coach before as well.

"I've played with Waqar, I talked to him in detail" - Ramiz Raja

The fact that Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis shared a dressing room during their playing days made the communication difficult and a hard decision to make, but it was one that the former chairman eventually went with.

Opining that he felt a change in the coaching staff was necessary before assuming the post in the Pakistan Cricket Board, Raja said:

"We had yearly contracts. They (Misbah and Waqar) would've left in January/February anyway. We brought a new management. It wasn't easy for me. I've played with Waqar, I talked to him in detail."

He continued:

"The CEO talked to Misbah. It obviously didn't look good that the change took place with a week or 10 days before the T20 World Cup. But I had an idea that we could only go to a certain extent with them. “When I used to do commentary, I realised that a change was necessary,” said the former PCB chief."

Misbah-ul-Haq has also shared his thoughts surrounding his resignation as head coach at a crucial juncture. Speaking to the media after his exit, the former skipper maintained that Raja had a different vision and sought different options to fulfill it, leading to his and Waqar's departure from the setup.

Was the former president right in dismissing two pivotal coaches so close to a major tournament? Let us know what you think.

