BCCI cannot dictate IPL franchises to reduce workload of targeted players - Reports 

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have an additional set of keen eyes as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) fears potential injuries due to the additional workload posed by the rigorous tournament.

One of the pivotal takeaways from the BCCI review meeting was the decision for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work in tandem with the franchises over the workload management of the players who have been shortlisted for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

According to reports, as many as 20 players have been identified for the ICC event well in advance to avoid a selection jumble during the build-up to the tournament.

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 The BCCI review meeting is over, and it has been decided that IPL franchises will now have to work in tandem with the NCA to monitor the fitness of the players participating in the IPL. Yo-yo tests also return and for emerging players, domestic cricket is a must. The BCCI review meeting is over, and it has been decided that IPL franchises will now have to work in tandem with the NCA to monitor the fitness of the players participating in the IPL. Yo-yo tests also return and for emerging players, domestic cricket is a must.

In a bid to avoid any potential injuries, the BCCI wants the players to manage their workload during the upcoming edition of the IPL, which may require candidates to play up to 18 matches in a two-month span. Team India also have a busy international calendar year to look up to as well.

A report from Indian Express sheds further clarity onto the impening collaboration between the NCA and the IPL franchises. While the teams have been hesitant to share data with the academy in Bengaluru, it is understood that they will not mind it this time around.

However, the prospect of the board asking them to rest a particular player or restrict his involvement is not expected to be entertained. A franchise official told the Indian Express:

“The BCCI cannot ask the franchises to rest a player for any IPL game. They can of course monitor the workload and ask for any data to be shared, but they cannot fix a cap and say a certain player can play only X number of matches or can bowl only X number of overs."

The 2023 edition of the T20 competition is slated to begin on either March 31 or April 1, following the culmination of the ODI series against Australia. Team India will potentially compete in the World Test Championship (WTC) final straight after the IPL ends on June 1.

Cricket Australia (CA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have pre-decided agreements with players over workload prior to IPL season

Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) often include the prospect of workload management in their No Objection Certificate (NOC) documents, which is a pre-requisite to compete.

Franchises have adhered to the stipulation so far, and are expected to continue the same in the upcoming season.

NRL PHYSIO @nrlphysio Fair downplay from the “minor finger fracture” report from a few days ago on Cameron Green! What toughness to face over 150 balls & score the best part of a half century after this happened. Will have surgery (accelerates early recovery/rehab) & CA hoping he is back in 4-5 weeks Fair downplay from the “minor finger fracture” report from a few days ago on Cameron Green! What toughness to face over 150 balls & score the best part of a half century after this happened. Will have surgery (accelerates early recovery/rehab) & CA hoping he is back in 4-5 weeks https://t.co/SCDpw24xl5

The upcoming season of the IPL will see the re-introduction of the home-and-away format. The franchises have assembled their squad at the mini-auction, which was conducted on December 23 in Kochi.

