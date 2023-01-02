"I believe if there is one player who's nearby Rishabh Pant's potential across formats, it is Ishan Kishan" - Maninder Singh 

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh believes that Ishan Kishan has what it takes to replace Rishabh Pant in the Indian team setup in the coming months.

The management have been presented with a debacle following the Delhi-born wicketkeeper's unfortunate long-term injury. It happened due to a car crash he sustained on December 30.

Rishabh Pant was not in line to play in the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter was asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for knee strength training during the first week of January 2023.

Ishan Kishan earned selection across both the ODI and T20I squads on the back of his heroics during the tour of Bangladesh. He became the youngest player to score a double hundred when he smashed 210 runs in the third ODI.

According to Maninder Singh, the former U-19 World Cup captain emerges as the perfect candidate to fill Rishabh Pant's shoes as he recovers from the accident. In an exclusive interview with My Khel, he said:

"If Rishabh Pant isn't available for selection due to the unfortunate accident he met with, then I believe the team management should pick up Ishan Kishan (who is also a left-handed batter) for that role across all formats. He's an ideal candidate for Team India if Pant is not around."

He continued:

"It is the job of the team management and the selectors to reward players of such potential and I strongly believe Ishan Kishan has that knack of a big-match player. I believe if there is one player who's nearby Rishabh Pant's potential across formats, it is Ishan Kishan."

Ishan Kishan was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 and has gone on to make serious strides since then. He translated his form from Bangladesh into the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign as well, where he scored 132 runs against Kerala.

Rishabh Pant is seemingly out of contention for the long run, which includes the remainder of the home season. Hence, the Jharkhand-born player could even potentially earn a maiden Test call.

Since Wriddhiman Saha is not in the scheme of things, the management will be on the lookout to add another glovesman apart from KS Bharat.

"I personally believe that a player who is playing fearless cricket should get a chance in the playing eleven" - Maninder Singh on Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is slated to keep wickets as well as open the batting in the T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. A good showing in the home season could help him cement his place in the squad.

Despite some credible showings in the last year, he has largely failed to maintain his position due to competition as well as inconsistency.

While praising the youngster's attitude, Maninder Singh opined that such players should be awarded multiple opportunities to prove their worth. He said:

"I personally believe that a player who is playing fearless cricket should get a chance in the playing eleven. And the way he's batted in whatever little chances he's got, he's proven his mettle. His double century in ODI against Bangladesh was a testimony to the same."

He concluded:

"Although the bowling against which that ton came wasn't very challenging, nevertheless he's shown the attitude. And a player who's gifted with such an attitude deserves multiple chances."

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Will Ishan Kishan prove to be a perfect replacement for Team India in Rishabh Pant's absence? Let us know what you think.

