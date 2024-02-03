"As a child I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups"- Jasprit Bumrah opens up on special performance in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and racked up sensational figures of 6/45 on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Bumrah found some reverse swing on offer and used it to full effect as his six-fer ensured the visitors were bundled out for just 253 in their first innings. The fast bowler has been a huge admirer of reverse swing and claimed that he put in the hard yards to master the art.

Speaking to the host broadcaster in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Jasprit Bumrah had to say about the impact of reverse swing:

"As a child I have grown up watching reverse swing set-ups and legends bowling magical deliveries. That is something that really inspired me. So when I came into serious cricket, I learned how do you set up a batter and how do you use your strengths. I used to see this as a kid and now I am able to do it so really happy with that."

He further added:

"When you play in India, reverse swing plays an important role. Being born in this country, we learn the art of reverse swing in domestic cricket and can use it too our advantage. So very happy when you get wickets through reverse swing, no better feeling."

Bumrah's spells on Day 2 came at a crucial time for India and it allowed the hosts to take a 143-run lead after the first innings of the two teams.

Jasprit Bumrah on setting up the England batters

Jasprit Bumrah bowed an absolute ripper of a delivery to rattle Ollie Pope's stumps. It was a searing inswinging yorker that has arguably become a part of Indian cricketing folklore.

However, Bumrah felt that the England batters were expecting an inswinger after Pope's wicket and that's what helped him knick them off with deliveries that nipped away. On this, he stated:

"After that Pope delivery, I had an idea that they might be keeping an eye on inswingers. The outside edge then comes into play. The ball was maintained really well and when they edged it, it did carry."

Only two bowlers (Sydney Barnes and Alan Davidson) in the history of Test cricket have a better bowling average than Jasprit Bumrah (amongst players with a minimum of 149 international wickets), as per former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. However, the pacer replied that he was better off not focusing on records and just wanted to enjoy playing Test cricket.

