"As emotional as anything I've seen" - Pundits and fans in awe as Rishabh Pant bats with fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test  

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified Jul 24, 2025 18:25 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant fractured his toe while batting on Day 1 of the 4th Test (Source: Getty)

In a joyous moment for team India, Rishabh Pant stepped out to bat with a fractured toe on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester, earning praise and applause from everyone. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batsman retired hurt on Day 1 and was taken off the field in an ambulance cart.

The BCCI issued a statement after the end of play on Day 1, saying that Pant had injured his right foot and undergone scans, with the medical team monitoring his condition. Before the start of Day 2, reports emerged that Pant had been ruled out of the ongoing Test and would be rested for six weeks.

To everyone’s surprise, Pant padded up and took the crease to continue his innings, eventually receiving a standing ovation from the fans at the venue. The 27-year-old was seen limping and struggling to walk as he entered the ground with the bat, but that did not affect his determination at all.

Fans and experts were mighty impressed with the same as they took to X to laud the keeper-batter.

They had a broken bone but that did not break their spirit. Anil Kumble, Antigua 2002; Rishabh Pant, Old Trafford 2025. Respect,” wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote:

“A warrior in whites.💪 Rishabh Pant didn’t just return — he roared back. Battling pain, pressure & doubt, but still stood tall for the team when it mattered most.🔥 That’s not just dedication — that’s heart. 🫡”
“Rishabh Pant is such a mentality monster. Nothing in life can keep him away from his passion for cricket❤️,” commented a fan.
“Some losers will criticise every move to get some likes and views but those who have played any sport (at any level) will just stand up and applaud what Rishabh Pant is doing for his nation. He might have broken a bone but he has nerves of steel. No blow is big enough to STOP him. Love him, hate him, but you just can’t ignore him. Take a bow,” praised another.
Rishabh Pant retired hurt in third session of Day 1

Attempting a reverse hit against Chris Woakes' pace, Rishabh Pant injured his right foot, which ultimately led to a toe fracture after scans. He appeared to be in excruciating pain and hopped into an ambulance buggy, retiring hurt midway to go to the hospital for treatment.

On Day 2, India lost the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur early. As Jadeja’s wicket fell, Washington Sundar came out to bat, but it was Pant who walked into the crease after Thakur’s dismissal.

Not only Indian fans but also the English fans at the venue stood up to applaud Pant’s grit as the keeper-batter limped onto the field. Additionally, he even ran to take runs instead of just defending the ball or hitting boundaries.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
