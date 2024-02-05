"As a youngster that is the first delivery I learned" - Jasprit Bumrah on yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope in 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Jasprit Bumrah was on a show as India thrashed England by 106 runs in the second Test in Vizag to level the five-match series 1-1. It was a superb comeback by the hosts after going down in the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

The win in Vizag was headlined by Yashasvi Jaiswal's double hundred and Bumrah's nine-wicket haul. Bumrah, in particular, made things happen with the ball, providing crucial breakthroughs against the run of play.

The dealbreaker among Bumrah's nine wickets was the toe-crushing yorker to dismiss in-form batter Ollie Pope in the first innings. It was a special wicket as the ball came in with the angle to uproot all three stumps.

Reflecting on the yorker to dismiss Pope, Bumrah said in the post-match presentation ceremony:

"I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that, and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage. As a youngster, that is the first delivery I learned (yorker). Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan."

Jasprit Bumrah also bowled a special delivery to dismiss Joe Root in the first innings before knocking over Ben Stokes. He also picked up the prized wicket of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley to seal the game in India's favor.

He became the fastest Indian pacer and the fourth fastest after Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Anil Kumble to complete 150 wickets in Tests.

"I'm a fast bowling fan" - Jasprit Bumrah on competition with James Anderson

Veteran England pacer James Anderson returned to the playing XI after being left out of the first Test in Hyderabad. He made an immediate impact, picking up five wickets across two innings.

When asked about his duel with Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah stressed that he is a fan of fast bowling and that he gets excited if others do well.

“No, not really. Before a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think what are my options. I should not be a one-trick pony,” Bumrah added.

With the series tied 1-1, the third Test between India and England will commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

