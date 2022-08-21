Asia Cup 2022: "Don't take Virat Kohli easy"- Yasir Shah's stern warning to Pakistan

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has warned the Pakistan team not to underestimate Virat Kohli's class when the two teams face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup. If results go in their favor, India and Pakistan could face each other as many as three times in the tournament.

Due to this, Kohli will certainly be a key player for India when they face their arch-rivals. Although the 33-year-old hasn't been in great form of late, Yasir Shah feels once can never predict when he will be back in form.

Speaking to paktv.tv, here's what the leg-spinner had to say about Virat Kohli's match-up against Pakistan:

"Don't take Virat Kohli easy. Yes, he is not in form because he is struggling to score runs, but he is a world-class player and he can come back to form at any time."

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Just a week left to see him smashing his favourite opponent again !



Pakistan vs Virat Kohli again, the stage is set 🥶 Just a week left to see him smashing his favourite opponent again ! Pakistan vs Virat Kohli again, the stage is set 🥶 https://t.co/q2gFhmo7uE

Virat Kohli comes into his own against Pakistan

Over the years, Kohli has relished the opportunity to play against Pakistan, especially in the T20 format. The 33-year-old has as many as 311 runs in seven games against this opposition, at a ridiculous average of 77.75.

Two of his incredible knocks against Pakistan came in 2016. The first was during the Asia Cup when Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc to have India reeling at 8/3.

Although the Men in Blue needed just 84 runs to win, Amir made life difficult for them. However, Kohli came out and played arguably his best T20 knock as his crucial 49 under pressure helped India win by five wickets.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 This 84 metre six by Virat Kohli to Shaheen afridi gotta be the best shot played by him against Pakistan till now. This 84 metre six by Virat Kohli to Shaheen afridi gotta be the best shot played by him against Pakistan till now. 🔥 https://t.co/fFtxJf892G

Just a few months later, Kohli scored a fine half-century in the T20 World Cup as India once again beat Pakistan. Even as the Indian top-order was destroyed by Shaheen Afridi last year, it was Kohli's 57 that gave India some respectability in their total.

Although he is coming back from a decent break, Kohli will be hungry for runs and these could be ominous signs for Pakistan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy