Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai reacts as Mohammed Siraj completes Umrah ahead of IPL 2025

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj recently took a trip to Mecca to complete Umrah ahead of Ramzan and the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The cricket star shared a picture of the pilgrimage on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 18.

Siraj is not part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy main squad. He is among the three non-travelling reserves for the tournament. He made the most of his time off the game by visiting the Masjid al-Haram, also known as the Great Mosque of Mecca.

The 30-year-old wrote:

"ALHAMDULILAH"

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai reacted to Siraj's post with three red heart emojis.

Screenshot of Zanai Bhosle's comment.

Mohammed Siraj will be seen in action during IPL 2025. He will ply his trade for a new team after being roped in by Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"You simply are the best ever!" - Zanai Bhosle's massive praise for Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was recently jamming with Zanai Bhosle in a vanity van. The two hummed a few lines from the song 'Kehndi Hai' from Zanai's recently released debut music album.

Sharing the video of Siraj's singing, Zanai wrote on Instagram:

"To the person who is the reason for a lot of us to follow our dreams🤗🎵 You simply are the best ever!"

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Siraj was one of the attendees at Zanai's birthday party at Escobar - Tapas Bar in Mumbai last month. Zanai shared a few pictures from the bash on her Instagram. In one of the photographs, she was seen sharing a light moment with Siraj.

The fast bowler later dedicated a few lines of the song 'Taaron Ka Chamakta' from the Bollywood film 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' to Zanai. He wrote in his Instagram story:

"Meri behna ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein. Meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein."

Meanwhile, GT will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

