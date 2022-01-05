"He's a world-class bowler," says David Warner after Stuart Broad gets him for the 13th time in Tests

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Test cricket on the opening day of the rain-hit fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Wednesday.

Warner described Broad as a "world-class bowler" during a media interaction, saying:

"From my perspective, it’s like any other bowler – but me and Broady love it when we’re out there, it’s good fun. There’s some good funny banter."

Left-hander Warner was caught at second slip.

"He pitches the ball in good areas a lot of the time, he's very consistent and holds his length very well. For me today, I tried to drive the ball too straight – I think the other ones I drove through cover, I drove a bit squarer. That was my disappointment, but it was awesome to see Broady back out there," Warner added.

Warner made 30 as the hosts reached 126/3 when rain forced play to be called off.

"He's a world-class bowler, and to have him and Jimmy (Anderson) bowling at us is great. They would have been disappointed to miss some of the Test matches and not bowling together, but that’s obviously their selection panel," Warner further said.

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst #Ashes David Warner faced ten balls from Stuart Broad today and only one other swung away more the 1.6° for the wicket taking delivery. It was the first ball that he pushed tentatively and was spot on pitching in the 6m length region. @IGcom David Warner faced ten balls from Stuart Broad today and only one other swung away more the 1.6° for the wicket taking delivery. It was the first ball that he pushed tentatively and was spot on pitching in the 6m length region. @IGcom #Ashes https://t.co/sVBZoxurZG

"He’s been a tough nut to crack, but I’m really glad Stuart got that wicket" - Mark Wood

England speedster Mark Wood called Warner's wicket a big one, given the form the opener is in.

"Dave is obviously a quality player, and what I've found for myself is that he is a tough nut to crack this tour. I felt like we have bowled well at him, but he has been able to keep us out and score whenever we miss, which is what good players do – if you are slightly off, they hit you for four," Wood said.

Broad, Anderson and Wood each took a wicket on Wednesday.

"He’s been a tough nut to crack, but I’m really glad Stuart got that wicket because we really needed it to get us going. He is a big weapon for our team and adds a different dimension to everyone else," Wood added.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan