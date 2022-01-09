"I don't think there's any better way to give back to the game" - Usman Khawaja on Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan 

Usman Khawaja believes Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan could inspire a new generation of cricketers. He reckons that visiting the Asian nation for a cricket series after 24 years would be a great way for Australia to give something back to the game.

Khawaja, who is a Pakistan-born Australian cricketer, stated how he receives tremendous support when he plays in the subcontinent, and especially in Pakistan. The southpaw added that he looks forward to going back and playing cricket in his birth country.

The batter made these remarks while speaking on Fox Sports. Khawaja pointed out how fans in Pakistan have not had many opportunities to enjoy international cricket for several years. Here's what he said:

"I have always had great support in the sub-continent. Bangladesh, India and particularly Pakistan, obviously where I was born. They are amazing. Even when I was there in the Pakistan Super League, the support was amazing. I'd love to go back there and play. It's not that far away, but it still seems far away."

Khawaja added:

"I've said to the guys that you can inspire a generation of cricketers who have never seen you play. The Ashes brought a new generation of cricket, but just going over there, I don't think there's any better way to give back to the game than to tour countries like Pakistan who have been deprived of cricket for so long. Hopefully we'll get over there."

"Not just for my sake, but for Pakistan cricket and all those young boys and girls out there who want to aspire to be professional cricketers in the future." he added.

Australia's tour of Pakistan is scheduled to begin on March 3 with a three-match Test series. The two cricketing nations will also battle it out in a subsequent three-match ODI series along with a one-off T20I.

Usman Khawaja dazzles fans with twin tons in Sydney Test

The 35-year-old has recieved appreciation from all quarters for his exploits with the bat in his comeback Test. Khawaja announced his return in style with a magnificent knock of 137 in Australia's 1st innings of the 4th Ashes Test against England.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Back-to-back centuries for Usman Khawaja - and he's made it look really easy! #Ashes Make that TWO!Back-to-back centuries for Usman Khawaja - and he's made it look really easy! Make that TWO! Back-to-back centuries for Usman Khawaja - and he's made it look really easy! 😎 #Ashes https://t.co/cGcDCHLjnR

The left-hander backed it up with an unbeaten knock of 101 in the team's 2nd innings as well to extend his dream run. His heroics helped the hosts post an imposing target of 388 for England to chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

