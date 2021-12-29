Mitchell Starc overtakes Ben Stokes in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders after third Ashes 2021-22 Test

Mitchell Starc has replaced Ben Stokes in the Top 5 of the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders. In the latest rankings released by ICC, Starc has attained the fifth place, while Stokes, who is reckoned by many as the best all-rounder among active players, has slipped to number six.

Both Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes are part of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series Down Under. Starc has scored 117 runs and picked up 14 wickets in the three Tests played so far. Meanwhile, Stokes has aggregated 101 runs and scalped only four wickets in three matches.

Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shakib Al Hasan continue to be the top four all-rounders in the ICC Test rankings. Mitchell Starc is now fifth with 321 rating points. Stokes is right behind him with 304 rating points.

Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins and Chris Woakes retained their seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme has entered the Top 10 with 223 rating points although he has not played a single Test match since the inaugural World Test Championship final which took place in June.

Like Mitchell Starc, James Anderson has entered the top 5 after good performance in the Ashes

James Anderson has been very impressive in the Ashes 2021-22 so far.

While Mitchell Starc has entered the Top 5 of the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, James Anderson has earned a place in the Top 5 of the latest Test rankings for bowlers.

The veteran bowler has joined Pat Cummins, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tim Southee in the Top 5. Anderson's rise comes after he took seven wickets in the last two Ashes Tests at a magnificent bowling average of 14.14.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar