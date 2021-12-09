"When you're out of runs, you deserve some luck" - David Warner on charmed knock at the Gabba

Australia opener David Warner has said that he deserved some luck to get going on the second day of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday.

The opener laid the platform for the hosts with a strong batting performance, scoring 94, after a prolonged lean spell. However, he led a charmed life at the crease, surviving three near dismissals in his 176-ball knock.

Warner was bowled off the pads by Ben Stokes off a no-ball, and was dropped at third slip by Rory Burns. He had his third reprieve when Hameed Haseeb at forward square leg squandered an easy run-out attempt.

Speaking about his good fortune, Warner said after the second day's play:

"Obviously getting bowled off a no-ball... you've got to try and keep your feet behind the line as a bowler. I thought I left very well. Everyone was talking about my form in the T20 stuff, but when you're out of runs you deserve some luck."

After bowling England out for 147 on the opening day, Australia looked dominant with the bat despite losing the early wicket of Marcus Harris. A 156-run stand between Warner and Marnus Labuschagne (74) ensured the hosts were in complete command.

England came roaring back into the game, sending back Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Green for the addition of only 29 runs. However, a counter-attacking century from Travis Head meant Australia were firmly in the driving seat at the end of Day 2, leading by almost 200 runs.

Warner, though, was all praise for England's efforts with the ball, saying:

"They did bowl well, didn't they? They were relentless."

"We've got smiles on our faces" - David Warner on Travis Head's unbeaten century

David Warner lauded Travis Head's fabulous unbeaten century. Coming in to bat after Smith's departure, Head saw Warner and Green fall off consecutive deliveries.

However, he put up respective partnerships of 41 and 70 runs with Alex Carey and Pat Cummins, striking at a quick tempo to grab the momentum away from England. The left-hander brought up his century off 85 deliveries, finishing the day on an unbeaten 112 off 95.

There was plenty of talk of Head being picked ahead of Usman Khawaja, who has been in terrific form in domestic cricket. However, the left-hander vindicated his selection with a scintillating innings.

Speaking about Head's knock, Warner said:

"What an entertaining innings by Travis Head. We've got smiles on our faces. It's got to be up there for him personally. It was a tight battle with him and Uzzie, but to come out the way he did... that's the Travis Head we know."

Australia ended the day on 343-7, leading England by 196 runs. They'll look to score some quick runs on the third morning before trying to dismiss the visitors for a second time in the game.

