Ashes 2021-22: Jonny Bairstow returns as England make four changes for Boxing Day Test

Jonny Bairstow has been named in the England XI for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting on Sunday. Bairstow is one of four changes made by the tourists who are fighting to stay alive in the Ashes against Australia.
Along with Bairstow, opener Zak Crawley has also earned a recall, with the duo coming in place of Rory Burns and Ollie Pope, according to a report on Cricket Australia's official website.
Mark Wood and Jack Leach also in England XI
Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach, who both featured in the first Test, also make a return. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have been left out of the XI that lost the second Test in Adelaide.
The return of Wood and Leach gives England more bowling options.
Bairstow will bat at No 6 while Jos Buttler is set to continue as wicketkeeper. Bairstow last featured in the home series against India earlier this year, where he tallied 184 runs at an average of 26.28 with one half-century.
The axe fell on opener Burns despite the left-hander making a gritty 95-ball 34 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. His replacement Crawley last featured against India at Trent Bridge earlier this year.
England must win in Melbourne to keep their series hopes alive after having lost the opening Test by nine wickets and the second Test by 275 runs.
A draw will see the hosts retain the urn.
England's XI for the Boxing Day Test: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.