"I don‘t think it’s luck, I think it’s poor, poor bowling" - Ian Botham on England's no-ball issue

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham has lambasted the England bowlers for continuously over-stepping the popping crease during the ongoing Ashes. Botham made his comments on Channel 07 after right-arm seamer Ollie Robinson compounded the visitors' misery by taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne on a no-ball.

Robinson struck on the very first ball of his spell on Day 2 when he got a full-length delivery to nip away from the Aussie No. 3. Labuschange lunged forward and eventually nicked the ball to Jos Buttler. He nearly crossed the boundary line before the on-field umpire signaled a no-ball.

Reacting to the same, Botham said:

"I don‘t think it’s luck, I think it’s poor, poor bowling. You do not have to push the line like this, it’s ridiculous. You should be half and half at most. These guys go and bowl in the nets and they bowl from 16 -17 yards and when it comes out here, they get it wrong."

Former England stumper Matt Prior said on BT Sport:

“This is devastating for the England team. Fantastic wicket for Ollie Robinson but it is a no-ball. It‘s absolutely devastating.“

However, Robinson redeemed himself shortly after as he got one to jag back viciously into Labuschagne, who was pinned plumb in front.

England's delivering no-balls started during the first Test at the Gabba

The first instance of a no-ball came on the second day when all-rounder Ben Stokes cleaned up David Warner with a brilliant delivery. However, it went in vain as it emerged that Stokes had overstepped by a big margin. It was one of the many no-balls Stokes delivered during his spell.

In the ongoing Test, England's bowlers delivered as many as 11 no-balls. Australia, by contrast, are yet to bowl one in Adelaide. Regular no-balls have not only jeopardized England's issues in the Test series but they have also compounded their misery as far as poor over-rates are concerned.

Earlier, the visitors were earl docked five WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate in Brisbane. However, they have ended up losing three more points after the ICC confirmed on Friday that the visitors were eight overs short of the target at the Gabba.

