“Why are you captain then?” - Ricky Ponting questions Joe Root’s criticism of England bowlers after 2nd Ashes Test

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has raised further question marks over Joe Root’s captaincy after the England skipper blamed his bowlers for failing to bowl the right lengths in Adelaide. According to Ponting, as leader, it’s Root’s job to ensure the bowlers do what is best for the team.

Following England’s defeat in the pink-ball Test on Monday, Root lamented that the bowlers needed to bowl fuller lengths, which they did not do consistently, especially in the first innings.

Reacting to Root’s post-match comments, a puzzled Ponting told cricket.com.au:

"I nearly fell off my seat when I heard that.”

Hitting out at Root over his lack of leadership skills, the former Australian captain questioned:

"Whose job is it then to make them change? Why are you captain then? If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?”

Ponting further said:

“Joe Root can come back and say whatever he likes but if you're captain, you've got to be able to sense when your bowlers aren't bowling where you want them to. And if they're not going to listen, you take them off, simple as that. Give someone else a chance that is going to do it for you. Or you have a really strong conversation with them on the field to tell them what you need. That's what captaincy is all about.”

The Aussie great added that Root needed to tell James Anderson and Stuart Broad the same, irrespective of the fact that they have claimed the highest number of Test wickets for England. Ponting explained:

"Regardless of whether they have taken (more than) 1150 wickets between them – well, too bad. 'I need you to bowl differently here to how you bowl in England, I need you to bowl differently to how you bowled four years ago, and if you're not willing to do it then I'll find someone that can' – that should have been the conversation five overs into day one. If they had that (conversation) maybe the result could have been different."

Australia made 473 for 9 declared in their first innings in Adelaide and set up the Test nicely for the hosts. England did better in the second innings, claiming nine wickets in 61 overs before Australia declared but the damage was already done by then.

“Only time they bowled full was when Root wasn't on the ground” - Ricky Ponting

Ponting further pointed out that the only time England bowled full during the second Test was when Root was not on the ground due to a groin injury. The England skipper did not take the field at the start of Day 4 after being hit during the warm-up. Reflecting on that period of play, Ponting opined:

"The interesting thing for me is the only time they bowled full in the game was when Joe Root wasn't on the ground. The start of day four when they had a meeting on the ground before play started, Ben Stokes took over the captaincy, and that was the only time in the game they pitched the ball up."

Chasing 468, England were bowled out for 192 on Day 5 of the pink-ball Test. The visitors batted for 113.1 overs but Jhye Richardson’s five-wicket haul ensured victory for Australia and a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar