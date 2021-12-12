Ricky Ponting warns England of 5-0 whitewash in Ashes 2021 

Ricky Ponting has warned England of a whitewash in Ashes 2021 if the visitors fail to put up a better performance in the second Test in Adelaide. That will be the first of two pink ball games in the five-Test series.

Australia handed a nine-wicket shellacking to their arch-rivals in Brisbane, winning by nine wickets in under four days. The Gabba wicket had the usual pace and bounce, but atypically favoured some swing as well. Nevertheless, England captain Joe Root opted to bat first, allowing Australia's bowlers to dominate and take a decisive advantage early.

Ponting, speaking to cricket.com.au, said these conditions were the most 'English-like' the visitors would get in the series. He feels the remaining four venues in the series will progressively support the home side. Ponting said:

"The conditions are only going to get better for Australia. Those conditions (in Brisbane) were very English like. There was more pace and bounce, but as far as their bowling is concerned, they're probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series."

Ponting recalled the last game between the two sides at the Adelaide Oval in 2017. In that day-night affair, England bowled out Australia for 138 in the third innings, courtesy of Jimmy Anderson's exploits with the swinging pink ball. However, the tourists failed to capitalise, stumbling to a 120-run defeat.

The former Australia captain said if the pink ball doesn't favour England as much as it did in 2017, the visitors could struggle to eke out a win. It would then unravel 'shades of '06-07', in reference to Australia's famous 5-0 Ashes triumph at home under Ponting. He said:

"We saw them bowl really well on the last tour in Adelaide under lights where everything just fell perfectly into place – Australia had to bat for a session; the lights were on, brand new ball, clear night."

"We've also been to Adelaide at other times when the pink ball has done nothing, whether it's a new ball or not. If they don't win in Adelaide then there could be shades of '06-07."

That 2007 whitewash was England's first in the Ashes since 1920-21. More than a decade later, England's glaring batting weakness and Jofra Archer's absence mean the visitors could endure their third whitewash in 15 years.

Thus Adelaide is shaping up to be a true test for Root and co. as they strive to reclaim the urn.

Ricky Ponting picks Josh Hazlewood's replacement for Adelaide Test against England

Given the importance of the next Test, England will be relieved to see the injury concerns surrounding Australia's David Warner and Josh Hazlewood. The latter is nursing a rib injury and might miss playing in Adelaide.

Ponting feels in-form pacer Jhye Richardson could get the nod ahead of the more experienced Michael Neser for Adelaide. He explained:

"Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He's in great form. When the ball's not swinging and seaming, I'd have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-round bowling package is concerned."

"Neser obviously thrives in swinging, seaming conditions that he gets at the Gabba – and might get at some stage in Adelaide – but I still think Richardson gets the nod (if required)."

The second Test will start at 9:30 AM IST, with Australia ahead 1-0 in the series.

