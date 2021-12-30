[Watch] Brett Lee bowls a fierce toe-crushing yorker to his son in backyard cricket  

Australia's legendary former cricketer Brett Lee was recently captured enjoying a game of backyard cricket with son Preston Charles. The 45-year-old dazzled viewers by bowling one of his signature deliveries, a perfect toe-crusher.

Cricket fans got a glimpse of the superstar speedster's bowling in a video shared by cricket.co.au on their social media handles. Lee sent his son packing by knocking his middle stump off with a fierce yorker.

The right-armer has 718 wickets to his name across formats in international cricket. He is often hailed as one of the modern-day greats by many and has contributed significantly to the Australian cricket team with his exploits with the ball.

Lee was an integral part of the Aussie team that clinched the ICC's 50-over World Cup in 2003 in South Africa. Notably, he was the side's most successful bowler in the edition as he picked up 22 wickets in 10 matches.

"I think that's always something that could be looked at" - Cricket Australia chief selector George Bailey on split coaching duties

George Bailey believes split coaching can benefit the side as different formats demand specific coaching skills. He added that the team's jam-pack cricketing calendar should also be considered while making such an important decision.

"I think that's always something that could be looked at. Depending on who the coach is, who the captain is, what your sort of mix is across teams of how many players go across formats. How busy the schedules are, what World Cups are coming up? All of those things provide different challenges. But I do think we're heading down ... the sacrifices made with quarantine and on top of time away have got to be acknowledged."

The Australian team have performed exceptionally well in the ongoing Ashes series against arch-rivals England. They have retained the coveted urn by securing comprehensive encounters in the five-match series. The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

