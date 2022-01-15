“Should've told that to the stump mic” - Twitterati advises Stuart Broad after he gets angry over roving camera

Veteran England fast bowler Stuart Broad was visibly frustrated with the roving camera in action as he ran into bowl on Day 2 of the final Ashes Test in Hobart.

In the 63rd over of Australia’s innings, Broad ran into bowl to Mitchell Starc. However, just before releasing his delivery, he pulled out and yelled:

“Stop moving the robot” (referring to the roving camera).

Cricket.com.au shared a video of the incident on their official Twitter handle with a cheeky caption, which read:

“Not a fan of the @FoxCricket rover, then?”

Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad’s angry antics

There were some interesting reactions to Broad’s antics on Day 2 in Hobart. Few brought in the DRS controversy featuring Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and advised the England fast bowler to talk to the stump mic.

Here are some tweets related to the Broad incident:

Ben Beech @BenBeech22 @cricketcomau @FoxCricket First time I’ve ever seen the bowler pull out because something is moving behind the batsmen 🤣 this is so spoilt. @cricketcomau @FoxCricket First time I’ve ever seen the bowler pull out because something is moving behind the batsmen 🤣 this is so spoilt.

SSS @srisport8 @cricketcomau @FoxCricket Commentators are getting insight from players using that.. They cannot tell their own.. Shane Warne is busy suggesting ICC rules to change. @cricketcomau @FoxCricket Commentators are getting insight from players using that.. They cannot tell their own.. Shane Warne is busy suggesting ICC rules to change.

tl73 @tl73_ @cricketcomau @FoxCricket Waiting for him to throw the ball at it in anger like he does to players. @cricketcomau @FoxCricket Waiting for him to throw the ball at it in anger like he does to players.

Joe Scuderi @JoeScuderi1 @cricketcomau @FoxCricket And he’s right. Get all the cameras out of the way of the game. Pick your moments @cricketcomau @FoxCricket And he’s right. Get all the cameras out of the way of the game. Pick your moments

Robbie Thornton @RobbieThornton @cricketcomau

With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful. @FoxCricket This one, Board had every right to complain.With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful. @cricketcomau @FoxCricket This one, Board had every right to complain.With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful.

Stuart Broad claimed three wickets in Australia’s 1st innings

Broad did not pick up a wicket in the first hour on Day 2 in Hobart, but Mark Wood and Chris Woakes tasted success as Australia lost three before the first drinks break.

Starc top-edged a short ball from Wood to square leg for 3. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (2) perished in similar fashion while Alex Carey (24) was bowled by Woakes.

Broad cleaned up Nathan Lyon for 31 to bring the Australian innings to a close on 303. Wood ended with figures of 3 for 115 and Woakes 2 for 64.

The hosts resumed their innings on 241 for 6. Broad dismissed Usman Khawaja (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (44) on Day 1 of the Hobart Test after England invited the Aussies to bat. At one stage, the hosts crumbled to 12 for 3. However, Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) lifted them with a century stand.

Australia have already won the Ashes having secured an unassailable 3-0 in the five-match series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar