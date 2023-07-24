"Ashes me barish ho raha tha, isiliye fans ko bazball ka feel dediya" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of 2nd India vs West Indies Test

Team India injected life into the second Test against West Indies with an intent-filled performance on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a phenomenal spell and wrapped up West Indies' first innings quickly in the morning by scalping four wickets in just 3.4 overs. West Indies were bundled out for 255, giving the visitors a healthy lead of 183 runs.

Rohit Sharma (57) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) then came out with an aggressive mindset, looking to score runs briskly. They were successful as they put on a 98-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs, with Rohit Sharma leading the way with a stroke-filled 35-ball half-century.

Both the openers departed in quick succession after that, but Shubman Gill (29*) and Ishan Kishan (52*) ensured India reached 181/2 before Rohit declared the innings.

In a steep chase of 365, West Indies reached 76/2 at stumps on Day 4. They played defensively yet again, like in the first innings, and did not show any signs of intent that they were looking for a win. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24*) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) are unbeaten at the crease for them going into the final day.

The cricketing action on Day 4 of the second Test prompted several fans to come up with hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best ones:

"It was Virat bhai who took the initiative" - Ishan Kishan on his batting order promotion in 2nd Test vs West Indies

Speaking after the conclusion of play on Day 4, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan reflected on his maiden Test half-century, saying:

"It was a really special and important knock because I knew what the team needed, to get a good total in a short span of time. Virat bhai had a chat before I went in, that helped.

"It was special to be there and contribute to the team (on his promotion). It was Virat bhai who took the initiative because he knew that the left-arm spinner was bowling. He knew I can play my own game, so the team decided that and I think it was a really good call.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity. We had this in our plan always, to play 10-12 overs and get 70-80 runs."