[Watch] "She said yes!"- A fan proposes to his girlfriend during the first Ashes Test at the Gabba

An Australian fan proposed to his girlfriend in the stands at the Gabba during the first Ashes Test between Australia and England. The names of the concerned people involved in the proposal were Rob and Nat.

Rob kneeled down on one knee in front of his girlfriend Nat and asked her if she would marry him. He popped up the question during the morning session of day 3 of the first Ashes Test.

In the video, which has since gone viral online, Nat was taken aback by the proposal but gave her much-coveted 'yes' moments later. Her agreement led to jubilant celebrations of hugs and kisses, which were caught on camera.

You can watch the proposal below:

7Cricket @7Cricket She said yes! How good! She said yes! How good! https://t.co/Mc7erNaeYO

It isn't the first time a proposal has been witnessed in Brisbane during an Ashes Test. Back in 2017, a marriage proposal was spotted while the couple were enjoying an Australia vs. England encounter by the Pool Deck on Day 2.

7Cricket @7Cricket



catches up with Rob & Nat, the newly engaged couple! Feeling the love 🥰 @Holly_Ferling catches up with Rob & Nat, the newly engaged couple! Feeling the love 🥰@Holly_Ferling catches up with Rob & Nat, the newly engaged couple! https://t.co/CkNvFnETbO

Joe Root and Dawid Malan leads fight back for England on Day 3 of first Ashes test

Australia v England - 1st Test: Day 3

After being bundled out for just 147 in the first innings, England were dealt further blows with the ball as Australia racked up 425, courtesy of a Travis Head century. David Warner (97) and Marnus Labuschagne (74), also played their part in giving Australia a massive 278-run lead in the first innings.

The visitors started their second innings cautiously. However, newly-appointed Aussie skipper Pat Cummins made the breakthrough for his side in the first over after lunch. He sent opener Rory Burns back to the pavilion with 13 runs to his name. Mitchell Starc joined the party by removing Hasib Hameed on 27.

It brought Joe Root and Dawid Malan to the pitch who have steadied the ship for England. The duo have put up a century-stand for the visitors with England's second innings scorecard reading 204/2 after 63 overs.

Root, who is currently batting on 79, has broken the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year by an Englishman.

7Cricket @7Cricket Take 2: Joe Root's 2021 in Test cricket has been so good, he now holds the English record for most runs in a calendar year #Ashes Take 2: Joe Root's 2021 in Test cricket has been so good, he now holds the English record for most runs in a calendar year #Ashes https://t.co/r9RFqyGyKW

He passed fellow Yorkshireman Michael Vaughan's tally of 1,481 runs during the evening session of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

