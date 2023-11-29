Ashish Nehra declines offer to be Team India's T20I coach; BCCI prepares visas for both Dravid and Laxman for South Africa tour - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had apparently approached Ashish Nehra to take over as Team India's T20I coach following the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss against Australia. There is uncertainty surrounding the coaching aspect, with Rahul Dravid's contract coming to an end as well.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the former India pacer turned down the offer. Nehra has attained a lot of success in his head coach stint with the Gujarat Titans, where he guided the team to the title in the 2022 season, and led them to second place in the 2023 edition.

With Nehra turning down the T20I head coach post, the BCCI now wants Dravid to continue across all three formats. If reports are to be believed, the BCCI has even offered a contract extension to the former India captain, to continue his work across all three formats with the team as head coach.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are of the opinion that Dravid should at least continue on as head coach until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, Dravid is still uncertain about making a long-term commitment to the post that brings hectic scheduling and workload with it. He would prefer a role that does not include extensive traveling, much like the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head in Bengaluru or even a potential gig in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid has been heavily linked with the vacant mentor position at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise following Gautam Gambhir's departure to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

BCCI looking at all possibilities as Dravid decides on his future

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has arranged for the travel papers of both Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman as well as their respective coaching staff for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

The report further states that the BCCI is looking at all possibilities as Dravid decides on his future. It is possible that the current coaching staff led by Laxman will continue working with the T20I squad for the three-match series that begins on December 10.

If Dravid accepts the offer to continue as head coach, he might take over the proceedings in South Africa for the remaining three ODIs and two Tests.

Laxman and his coaching staff being awarded visas could also be to oversee the India 'A' team, who will be playing three four-day matches in December 2023.

Will Rahul Dravid continue as Team India head coach? Let us know what you think.