Ashutosh Sharma smashes 70-ball hundred for English side hours after arriving from IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma made 100 off 73 balls on his debut for English club side Wigan Cricket Club against Formby CC on Saturday, May 31. Walking out to bat at number five with his side in trouble at 17/3, Sharma struck eight fours and six sixes, helping his side get to 241 all out in 51.2 overs.

Sharma put on 153 runs for the fourth wicket with Aveen Dalugoda, before getting dismissed soon after getting to his hundred. His wicket triggered a collapse as Wigan Cricket Club went from 170/4 to 241 all out.

Watch the video of Sharma celebrating after getting to his century here:

His efforts, however, went in vain as Formby CC won by four wickets. Wigan Cricket Club feature in the Liverpool and District Cricket Competition, which is part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Premier League structure.

Sharma's performance also got him praise from DC mentor Kevin Pietersen, who revealed that the batter had only arrived in the country on Saturday.

"Ashutosh arrives in UK today and guess what…? He scores a hundred same day! Some guy!" Pietersen wrote on social media platform X on Saturday, May 31.

Ashutosh Sharma shines even as DC miss playoffs spot in IPL 2025

Ashutosh Sharma was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹3.80 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. The batter contributed 204 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 160.63 in IPL 2025.

His most telling innings came in DC's season opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Vizag, where he made an unbeaten 31-ball 66 to help his side win the match by one wicket and begin their season on a victorious note. DC finished in fifth place on the points table with 15 points in 14 games.

