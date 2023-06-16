"Ashwin anna's small matter has brought TNPL to the world map" - Aakash Chopra on R Ashwin reviewing a review

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that R Ashwin's decision to review a DRS call has put the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in the global spotlight.

The on-field umpire ruled R Rajkumar caught-behind off Ashwin's bowling in the TNPL clash between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy. However, the decision was reversed on review before the Dragons' off-spinner opted to counter-review the third umpire's decision. The not-out call was retained after a relook by the TV umpire.

While reflecting on the incident in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that R Ashwin's move helped the TNPL garner global eyeballs:

"Ashwin anna's small matter has brought TNPL to the world map. He was bowling very well, had picked up a wicket, and there was an appeal for another wicket where the umpire gave it out."

The former Indian opener praised the third umpire for following the due process while arriving at his initial decision:

"Ashwin and everyone were happy but the batter asked for a review. The third umpire was very good. He followed the protocol, checked all angles, and figured out that the ball had not reached the bat when the spike came because of the bat hitting the ground. Well done, he umpired very well and said it was not out."

The ball hadn't reached the bat when the initial spike was seen on the UltraEdge. The ball again seemed to be away from the bat when the subsequent spike was seen.

"It is beyond my understanding" - Aakash Chopra on the TNPL officials allowing R Ashwin's counter-review

R Ashwin has garnered a few headlines while playing in the TNPL.

Aakash Chopra was taken aback by the umpires' decision to allow R Ashwin to review the DRS call:

"Ashwin said he wanted to review it again. He reviewed a review and it happened as well. It is beyond my understanding. I feel when the TNPL officials look back, they will say that this option was not available."

The reputed commentator was perplexed by the third umpire being asked to review his own decision using the same footage:

"You can't do it. There are multiple reasons for that - you need to take the review within 15 seconds. The review was taken and the third umpire told, with all due diligence, what his thinking was. Now you are reviewing the third umpire's thinking and asking him only to be the judge."

Chopra concluded by observing that the counter-review wasn't going to serve any purpose. He added that it was a call of epic proportions which wasted a lot of time.

