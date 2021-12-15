"Ashwin is more of an attacking option than Lyon" - Brad Hogg gives insight into the off-spinners' role with their teams

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg drew up the comparisons and differences between the top two off-spinners in world cricket at the minute. R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon have been part of the sport for almost a decade now, with the latter breaching the 400 Test wickets mark recently.

Both have cultivated their names in red ball cricket over the years, and have been their country's number one choice spinner. While the art of off-spin might be waning in limited-overs cricket, it lives through in the longest format of the game.

Hogg explained that Lyon is more conventional with his approach, while Ashwin brings a lot more to the table with his subtle variations. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Ashwin has got some other deliveries into his armory, which makes him more of an attacking option than Nathan Lyon. He has got the cannon ball, where he rolls his fingers down the seam. He also has got the carrom ball, where he flicks the seam with his middle finger. That's the one that turns the other way. He has got more variations as well to bamboozle the batsmen."

The 35-year-old has even bowled genuine leg-spin as a variation on several occasions, honed his variations in white-ball cricket and then phased it into his natural game with the red ball as well and has arguably found success with it.

Both players are slightly different in their roles within the team: Hogg

The former spinner also noted how despite being off-spinners, they pose a vastly different role in their respective teams. Hogg pointed out that Ashwin is employed as a wicket-taking option by India while Lyon performs a more subdued role in national colors. Hogg added:

"Both players are slightly different in their roles within the team. Ashwin is used more as a wicket-taking option whereas Lyon usually holds up one end to bowl as many overs as he can to allow the fast bowlers in the Australian team to have a rest. That's why opposition teams should go after Lyon, making the Australian captain go to his fast bowlers more often."

Conditions are something that needs to be factored in, with India boasting a vastly more spin-friendly nature than Australia. While concluding, Hogg pointed out that Australia, a region where Lyon has bowled for most of his career, is the most difficult place to bowl spin.

He acknowledged the efforts of both players and termed them legends for the way they are fulfilling their role for the team.

