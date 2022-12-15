“Ashwin is a better Test batsman than overrated Rahul!” – Twitterati react as Ravichandran Ashwin smashes 13th Test fifty

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the bat against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test on Thursday, December 15. The right-hander scored 58 off 113, including a couple of sixes and as many fours.
He also shared a crucial 92-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket after the visitors were 293/7. The off-spinner looked in complete control throughout his innings as he batted for more than one session.
It's worth mentioning that the 36-year-old has decent stats with the bat in Test cricket. He has scored 2889 runs in 87* games, including five tons and 13 half-centuries.
Fans praised Ashwin for his exceptional batting skills, as he outscored the top three batters – Shubman Gill (20), KL Rahul (22), and Virat Kohli (1) – to put India in the driving seat after the conclusion of the first innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav shine with the bat on Day 2
Apart from Ashwin’s heroics, Kuldeep Yadav also played a crucial knock, scoring 40 off 114 deliveries, including five boundaries. The duo played a critical role in helping Team India reach 404 against the hosts. The spin duo will now look to deliver with the ball when the visitors come out to bowl against Bangladesh.
Earlier on Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) shared a 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket to recover India from 112/4. Rishabh Pant also contributed a vital 46 runs after they were reduced to 48/3.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam were among the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, scalping four wickets each. Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed took a wicket apiece.
The KL Rahul-led Team India will now look to win the opening Test and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, which is set to be played next year.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to finally end their drought by winning their first-ever Test against India since 2000.
