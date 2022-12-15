“Ashwin is a better Test batsman than overrated Rahul!” – Twitterati react as Ravichandran Ashwin smashes 13th Test fifty

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shone with the bat against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test on Thursday, December 15. The right-hander scored 58 off 113, including a couple of sixes and as many fours.

He also shared a crucial 92-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav for the eighth wicket after the visitors were 293/7. The off-spinner looked in complete control throughout his innings as he batted for more than one session.

It's worth mentioning that the 36-year-old has decent stats with the bat in Test cricket. He has scored 2889 runs in 87* games, including five tons and 13 half-centuries.

Fans praised Ashwin for his exceptional batting skills, as he outscored the top three batters – Shubman Gill (20), KL Rahul (22), and Virat Kohli (1) – to put India in the driving seat after the conclusion of the first innings.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The contribution with the bat by Ashwin is just remarkable at number 8. The contribution with the bat by Ashwin is just remarkable at number 8. https://t.co/IioUFjSTHq

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Ravi Ashwin in 91 balls - what a fifty it has been by Ashwin, a much needed lower down the order. Fifty by Ravi Ashwin in 91 balls - what a fifty it has been by Ashwin, a much needed lower down the order. https://t.co/NqO42GMNJ5

13 - Kapil Dev

9 - R Ashwin

8 - Ravindra Jadeja



#BANvIND Most 50+ scores for India at no.8 in Tests:13 - Kapil Dev9 - R Ashwin8 - Ravindra Jadeja Most 50+ scores for India at no.8 in Tests:13 - Kapil Dev9 - R Ashwin8 - Ravindra Jadeja#BANvIND

Farce, Mockery and Agenda @kavyasastra A very creditable innings by Ashwin and a splendid partnership to take the Indian team from a good to a formidable total. #BANvIND A very creditable innings by Ashwin and a splendid partnership to take the Indian team from a good to a formidable total. #BANvIND.

#BANvsIND

#CricketTwitter

#TestCricket And a terrific hand from Ravi Ashwin comes to an end. Gem of a partnership of 92 with Kuldeep. And a terrific hand from Ravi Ashwin comes to an end. Gem of a partnership of 92 with Kuldeep.#BANvsIND#CricketTwitter#TestCricket

Sudhir Alva @sudhiralva1 Ashwin could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kapil, Mohinder and Yuvraj and be our NEXT WORLD CUP WINNING ALLROUNDER. Ashwin could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kapil, Mohinder and Yuvraj and be our NEXT WORLD CUP WINNING ALLROUNDER. https://t.co/9K8XcRZA4i

He is much better than our top order!

Way to go

#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND @BCCI @ashwinravi99 is an underrated Test batter !!He is much better than our top order!Way to go #ASHANNA @ashwinravi99 is an underrated Test batter !! He is much better than our top order! Way to go #ASHANNA #INDvsBAN #BANvsIND @BCCI

StayConnected @jaganaashok #ashwin @ashwinravi99 has been doing this for India in red ball cricket with the bat and ball. I'm sure he will be in the captaincy role if he played for any other sub continent country. #INDvsBAN @ashwinravi99 has been doing this for India in red ball cricket with the bat and ball. I'm sure he will be in the captaincy role if he played for any other sub continent country. #INDvsBAN #ashwin

Akshay @Akshay490787861 Ashwin is a better test batsman than overrated Rahul! Ashwin is a better test batsman than overrated Rahul!

💙 AAK-SY ❤ @AkashKhilare9 Unpopular opinion Ashwin Is better Test Batter Than Rohit Sharma... Unpopular opinion Ashwin Is better Test Batter Than Rohit Sharma...

𝘾𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝘾𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙙𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙮 @_i_m_rj_ KL Rahul : "One thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of Aggressive cricket from us".



Le R. Ashwin: KL Rahul : "One thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of Aggressive cricket from us". Le R. Ashwin: https://t.co/6CUp1dzGGQ

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav shine with the bat on Day 2

Apart from Ashwin’s heroics, Kuldeep Yadav also played a crucial knock, scoring 40 off 114 deliveries, including five boundaries. The duo played a critical role in helping Team India reach 404 against the hosts. The spin duo will now look to deliver with the ball when the visitors come out to bowl against Bangladesh.

Earlier on Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) shared a 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket to recover India from 112/4. Rishabh Pant also contributed a vital 46 runs after they were reduced to 48/3.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam were among the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, scalping four wickets each. Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed took a wicket apiece.

The KL Rahul-led Team India will now look to win the opening Test and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, which is set to be played next year.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to finally end their drought by winning their first-ever Test against India since 2000.

