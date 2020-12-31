R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah gain big in ICC Test bowler rankings following MCG heroics 

Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were rewarded for their performances in the Boxing Day Test in the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers.

The duo gained places in the rankings, with Ashwin jumping to seventh and Jasprit Bumrah ranked ninth.

The rankings were updated by cricket's governing body on Thursday. ICC took to its social media handles and website to share the updated version.

🇦🇺 Mitchell Starc enters top five

🇮🇳 R Ashwin jumps to No.7

🇮🇳 Jasprit Bumrah becomes No.9



Latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/RLU1nMpfoV — ICC (@ICC) December 31, 2020

While Pat Cummins remained the No.1 ranked Test bowler in the world with 906 points, a total of five changes were made in the rankings.

Mitchell Starc and R Ashwin were the biggest gainers. The Australian left-arm pacer broke into the top five after picking up four wickets against India in the Boxing Day Test.

His counterpart Josh Hazlewood was the biggest loser in the Test rankings, dropping down three places to eighth. Following his heroics in the first Test in Adelaide, Josh Hazlewood struggled in Melbourne, picking up a solitary wicket.

Ashwin and Bumrah rewarded for Boxing Day masterclass

R Ashwin has been in great form against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers during India’s thumping eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test.

Ashwin continued his great start to the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ending with figures of 61.1-13-106-5 in the Boxing Day Test. He led the Indian spin attack superbly, picking up the prized wicket of Steve Smith in the first innings as well.

Ashwin’s showing meant that he was awarded 16 points for his performance, going above Josh Hazlewood in the Test rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah is a Generational Talent. pic.twitter.com/ZeXzy8q1dI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Ashwin outside Asia...

First 9 Tests (2011-15), 24 wickets, average 56.5, economy 3.24.

Last 14 Tests (2016-20): 54 wickets, average 25.8, economy 2.54. #AUSvIND — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 29, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah once again proved his mettle with a starring role in Melbourne. The fast bowler stepped up in the absence of Mohammed Shami and also guided debutant Mohammed Siraj during the Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah came through whenever Ajinkya Rahane handed the ball to him, as he picked up six wickets during the Test match. The fast bowler got 30 points for his superb outing, going past James Anderson in the rankings.

With two matches left in the series, bowlers from both India and Australia could rise further up the Test rankings in the upcoming weeks.

The rest of the ICC Test bowler rankings remained the same, with Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad and Neil Wagner the top three Test bowlers in the world.