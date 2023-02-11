Ashwin claims five as India maul Australia by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur Test

India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match as predictions of a three-day finish came true. After all-rounder Axar Patel’s 84 helped India take a massive lead of 223, Ravichandran Ashwin proved a handful for the Aussie batters. He claimed 5/37 in 12 overs as Australia were bundled out for 91 in 32.3 overs.

Usman Khawaja (5) was the first to go, nicking Ashwin to slip. A procession of wickets followed thereafter. Marnus Labuschagne (17), who was Australia’s best batter in the first innings, was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja as the left-arm spinner got one to turn past the batter’s defense.

David Warner was dropped by Kohli off Ashwin for 1. However, he could not capitalize on the life. After hitting the off-spinner for two fours, he perished as the canny bowler trapped him leg before. Ashwin then got one to turn away and struck Matt Renshaw (2) right in front of the stumps. Australia were five down for 52 when Peter Handscomb (6) also fell lbw to Ashwin.

The Indian off-spinner completed a well-deserved five-fer as Alex Carey (10) missed his reverse sweep and became another of Ashwin’s leg before victims. Next, Jadeja got one to turn and forced Pat Cummins (1) to nick one to slip. Axar helped himself to a wicket as Todd Murphy (2) chipped a catch to midwicket.

Mohammed Shami knocked over Nathan Lyon for 8 to take India to the doorsteps of victory. There was a bizarre moment just before the end of the one-sided Test as Jadeja cleaned up Steve Smith, but the Aussie batter survived as the left-arm spinner overstepped.

It was Shami who brought the curtains down on the Test match, trapping Scott Boland leg before. Smith, who watched all the carnage from the other end, remained unbeaten on 25.

Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami defy Australia after Jadeja’s exit

Resuming Day 3 on 321/7, India lost Ravindra Jadeja for 70, after he had added only four runs to his overnight score. Todd Murphy claimed his sixth wicket on debut as Jadeja left a ball outside stump, which went on to crash into the stumps.

Axar and Shami (37), however, frustrated Australia with a ninth-wicket stand of 52. Shami played an entertaining knock, smacking two fours and three sixes - two of the maximums came off consecutive deliveries off Murphy’s bowling. The partnership ended when Shami top-edged a slog off Murphy and was caught by the Aussie keeper.

Axar stretched the Indian innings to 400 in the company of last-man Mohammed Siraj (1*). The all-rounder deserved a hundred, but was bowled by Cummins as he tried to smash a full delivery outside off and failed to connect.

BCCI @BCCI 🏻



becomes the Player of the Match as 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1……



#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia An all-round match-winning performance to mark a memorable return! @imjadeja becomes the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win by an innings & 132 runsScorecard An all-round match-winning performance to mark a memorable return! 🙌🏻@imjadeja becomes the Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win by an innings & 132 runs 👏🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1……#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/VBGfjqB4dZ

Axar’s excellent knock pushed India’s lead past 220, which proved way beyond Australia’s reach.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes