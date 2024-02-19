Ashwin wanted to be with the family, which is an absolutely right thing to do: Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that losing seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s services after the second day's play in Rajkot was not easy. He, however, backed the bowler’s decision to pull out due to a family medical emergency and also lauded him for returning to the team on Day 4.

Ashwin withdrew from the Rajkot Test against England after Day 2 to visit his ailing mother. He rejoined the team on Day 4 and even picked up a wicket as India hammered England by 434 runs - their biggest Test win in terms of runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit shared his thoughts on Ashwin’s decision to pull out of the third Test.

“When you lose your most experienced bowler, especially in the middle of the Test match, it's not easy. But everything was (at a) side, family comes first. When we heard the news, there was no second thought in our mind that he should do what he feels is right. He wanted to be with the family, which is an absolutely right thing to do and good on him to actually make a way and come here and be part of the team on this day as well,” Rohit said.

Praising Ashwin's decision to return to the team and bowl in the second innings, the Indian captain added:

“(It) shows the character and shows the kind of person he is, wanting to put everything ahead for the team.”

Ashwin registered figures of 1/19 from six overs as England were bowled out for 122 after being set a target of 557.

“They exactly know how to keep coming back” - Rohit on Indian bowlers

Although India are 2-1 up in the series, Rohit admitted that England’s batters have challenged them by playing strokes of good deliveries. He, however, praised the Indian bowlers for maintaining discipline and stated that they knew how to come back into the game.

“(Ollie) Pope got that 190-odd (in series opener), he was very much in control and played shots off some really good balls. When the batter is doing that, obviously the plan is very simple to keep it nice and tight. (It is important to) follow the plans that have been discussed,” Rohit said.

"These guys have bowled a lot in these conditions, they exactly know how to keep coming back into the game,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 5/41 in England’s second innings and Kuldeep Yadav 2/19 as the visitors lasted under 40 overs.

