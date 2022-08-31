Asia Cup 2022: "Kohli and Rohit will together score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for India vs Hong Kong match

Aakash Chopra expects Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make substantial contributions with the bat in India's Asia Cup 2022 game against Hong Kong.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Nizakat Khan's side in their final Group A game in Dubai on Wednesday (August 31). Kohli and Sharma, who spent some time at the crease against Pakistan, will hope to make a more telling contribution against the qualifiers.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that the two Indian batting stalwarts would be amongst the runs in Wednesday's game. He elaborated:

"Kohli and Rohit will together score more than 75 runs. There is a good possibility that only the top three get to bat if India are chasing; the others might not get to bat. If India bat first, they might lose just two or three wickets; there is a strong possibility."

Chopra reckons Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh could strike a few blows with the ball for India, saying about the latter:

"I feel Avesh and Arshdeep will together pick up five or more wickets. Arshdeep - left-arm and new ball - he is going to hit the pads or the stumps, he is going to do something or the other. He will do a good job."

Regarding Khan, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Avesh, who bowled only two overs in the last match, I feel he will bowl the entire quota of four overs in this match because if you know captain Rohit well, he gives chances to the youngsters in such matches."

The right-armer dismissed Fakhar Zaman in India's first game against Pakistan but conceded 19 runs in the two overs he bowled. Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, finished with decent figures of 2-33, despite bowling his final two overs with five fielders inside the 30-yard circle.

"Two guys will be either leg-before or bowled" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav was one of three Indian batters who were bowled against Pakistan.

Chopra expects two batters to get either bowled or dismissed leg-before-wicket on the fresh surface in Dubai. He observed:

"I feel two guys will be either leg-before or bowled. The situation will become bad because the ball will move like a snake."

Chopra feels an Indian win is a foregone conclusion in Wednesday's game. The former player said:

"It's a foregone conclusion; I am saying India will win. Don't count this prediction at all because India is going to win, both you and I know that."

A win for Rohit Sharma and Co. against Hong Kong will assure them a spot in the Super 4. They will become the second team, after Afghanistan, who have already qualified from Group B, to reach the next round of the competition.

