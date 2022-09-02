Asia Cup 2022: "Spin is going to absolutely rule the roost" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Pakistan vs Hong Kong match

Aakash Chopra feels the spinners are going to have a field day in the Asia Cup 2022 clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong. The final Group A game will be played on a generally low and slow track in Sharjah on Friday (September 2).

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong head into the clash after reversals against India. The winner of Friday's game will join the Men in Blue, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be amongst the wickets for Pakistan. He reasoned:

"Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will together pick up five wickets. Spin is going to absolutely rule the roost, so my first prediction is that both of them will do a good job."

Chopra expects Babar Azam and Haider Ali to make decent contributions with the bat for the Men in Green. The former India opener elaborated:

"In the batting, I feel Babar Azam and Haider Ali will together score 50-55 runs. Haider Ali is going to play the match today, he will bat at No. 4, that's what I feel. There will not be too many fours and sixes, it is a slow-scoring ground."

Babar managed just 10 runs against India before he was dismissed by a short delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Haider was not part of Pakistan's XI for their tournament opener and could replace either Iftikhar Ahmed or Khushdil Shah for the game against Hong Kong.

"Ehsan Khan will pick up at least 2 wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Ehsan Khan picked up nine wickets in the Asia Cup qualifiers in Oman. [P/C: ICC]

Chopra reckons Ehsan Khan will snare a couple of wickets for Hong Kong. He said:

"Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan will pick up at least two wickets. They have left-arm spin as well. I feel Kinchit Shah will also bowl today."

While observing that the Sharjah pitch might make the contest slightly even, Chopra predicted a win for Pakistan on Friday. The reputed commentator observed:

"Of course, Pakistan will win the match. Pakistan will have to be slightly wary that if the pitch is a big turner, extremely bowler-friendly, then both teams will come closer, then the chancess of slipping increase slightly."

The winner of the Pakistan-Hong Kong clash will lock horns with India in their first Super 4 game on Sunday (September 4). While Babar Azam and Co. are favored to put it across Nizakhat Khan's side, they will not want to take their opponents lightly in a must-win game.

