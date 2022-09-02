Asia Cup 2022: "T20 cricket is over for Mushfiqur Rahim" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's loss to Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra believes Bangladesh's loss to Sri Lanka in Thursday's (September 1) Asia Cup 2022 clash might signal the end of the road for Mushfiqur Rahim in T20I cricket.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. suffered a two-wicket defeat in their final Group B game in Dubai and were eliminated from the tournament. Mushfiqur, one of their most experienced players, managed just four runs in the game.

While reviewing Thursday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned Mushfiqur might not be seen in Bangladesh colors in T20Is going forward. He elaborated:

"You started strongly with the bat - Sabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. I feel T20 cricket is over for Mushfiqur Rahim, honestly. Firstly, Bangladesh comes after playing on slow and turning pitches - 120-125 run matches, which is why they struggle to compete when the pitches are good."

Chopra highlighted that the shortest format of the game is not suited to either Mushfiqur or Shakib's batting style. The former India opener explained:

"I don't think Mushfiqur has that power game because if your strike rate is around 110-115 even after 100-plus matches, it means you are not really worth your salt in T20 cricket. Even Shakib has a strike rate of 120-odd after 100 matches, he doesn't have a power game as well."

Chopra feels the likes of Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah should bat up the order for Bangladesh. He reasoned:

"There are some players who have that. Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah - it seems they are made for T20 but they bat too low down the order. At least two out of these three need to get a chance to bat slightly up the order. If they don't get it, that is a problem."

Mushfiqur has a strike rate of 115.03 in the 102 T20Is he has played. Shakib too has a below-par strike rate of 120.72 in 101 T20Is.

"You couldn't understand if it was a good or bad debut" - Aakash Chopra on Ebadot Hossain's performance

Ebadot Hossain picked up three wickets during Sri Lanka's innings.

Speaking about Bangladesh's defense of the 184-run target, Chopra pointed out that Ebadot Hossain had a mixed day on his T20I debut. He observed:

"Runs were scored - 183 are a lot of runs. Ebadot Hossain picked up three wickets but conceded 50 runs as well. You couldn't understand if it was a good or bad debut. I will say a good debut because the guy has the might, he has the pace."

Chopra concluded by stating that Shakib also erred in his captaincy. The renowned commentator explained:

"I think Shakib also missed a trick because a spinner cannot bowl the 18th and 20th over. If you are getting Mahedi Hasan to bowl and the poor guy is bowling no-balls, how will it work out? The situation is very bad."

Mehidy Hasan and Mahedi Hasan. For the last over, Shakib will have to choose between... yes, you have guessed it...Mehidy Hasan and Mahedi Hasan.

The Bangladesh skipper bowled out Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed by the 17th over of the Sri Lankan innings, with Ebadot having only one over left.

Mahedi Hasan bowled a decent 18th over, conceding just nine runs while picking up Dasun Shanaka's wicket. However, he could not stop Sri Lanka from scoring the required eight runs off the final over, even helping their cause by delivering a no-ball on the third delivery.

Edited by Sai Krishna