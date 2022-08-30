Asia Cup 2022: "This team is not winning at all" - Aakash Chopra says Bangladesh's form is extremely ordinary heading into Afghanistan match

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Bangladesh have been in dismal form lately and will have an uphill task while facing Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The two sides will lock horns in a Group B fixture in Sharjah on Tuesday (August 30). While a win for Mohammad Nabi's side would guarantee them a spot in the Super 4, a loss by a big margin would leave the group wide open ahead of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Bangladesh's struggles in recent times:

"This team is not winning at all. Sikandar Raza destroyed them, it was in the ODIs, but it's not that they have set T20s on fire. This team is searching for the winning habit. If it is a spin-friendly pitch where not too many runs are going to be scored, Bangladesh's chances of winning will become slightly brighter."

Chopra pointed out that most of the big guns in Shakib Al Hasan's side have not been in great form. The former India opener elaborated:

"There might be issues in batting for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are all there, the team is not looking bad but form is extremely ordinary."

Bangladesh have won only two T20Is since the T20 World Cup last year. However, one of those wins came against Afghanistan in a drawn two-match series in March.

"Afghanistan is actually a gun team" - Aakash Chopra

Afghanistan registered an easy win against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2022 opener. [P/C: ICC]

On the flip side, Chopra believes Afghanistan are a formidable unit, explaining:

"Afghanistan is actually a gun team. They like to hit sixes a lot. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran - this pitch will suit all of them a lot because there will not be much bounce, and might not turn much as well, the ball comes nicely onto the bat and goes very far."

Chopra expects the Afghanistan spinners to have a field day with the ball in Sharjah. The renowned commentator observed:

"They are bowling well in any case. Fazalhaq Farooqi will not get help with the new ball this time, he might get just one wicket here. Spinners might actually rule the roost, whether it is Mujeeb, Nabi or Rashid. Naveen-ul-Haq's leg-cutters might have better chances of working here."

Fazalhaq Farooqi was Afghanistan's star performer with the ball against the Lankans. The left-arm pacer is unlikely to get much assistance from the Sharjah pitch, thereby leaving the onus on their spinners to make a telling contribution.

